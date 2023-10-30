Everything Apple Announced at Tonight's 'Scary Fast' Event

Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs.

MacBook Pro

iMac

Everything Else

We've recapped everything that you need to know in this super quick video you can watch before bed or catch in the morning, and we've also rounded up our coverage of the event.

The M3 iMac and MacBook Pro models can be ordered now, with the first orders set to ship out to customers next week. The M3 and M3 Pro machines will be available immediately, while M3 Max machines will ship out later in November.