Everything Apple Announced at Tonight's 'Scary Fast' Event

by

Apple's "Scary Fast" 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time event was over in the blink of an eye, but if you missed it because of the unusual time, we have a quick overview of everything that Apple announced. If you want to watch the video in full, it only lasted a half an hour, because all Apple introduced was the new M3-series chips in MacBook Pro machines and iMacs.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We've recapped everything that you need to know in this super quick video you can watch before bed or catch in the morning, and we've also rounded up our coverage of the event.

MacBook Pro

iMac

Everything Else

The M3 iMac and MacBook Pro models can be ordered now, with the first orders set to ship out to customers next week. The M3 and M3 Pro machines will be available immediately, while M3 Max machines will ship out later in November.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
11 minutes ago at 06:50 pm

Gurman for the win. That black color tho. Sleek.
You mean like 2 weeks ago when he changed his mind????
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cobra Kai Avatar
Cobra Kai
10 minutes ago at 06:50 pm
They must be saving the Apple Polish Cloth Pro 2 for its own event.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
9 minutes ago at 06:52 pm
The only thing that was "scary fast" was the event itself
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
8 minutes ago at 06:52 pm

They must be saving the Apple Polish Cloth Pro 2 for its own event.
Next week at 2am Eastern Time
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
10 minutes ago at 06:51 pm
One of the most superfluous events of the last 10 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacFan782040 Avatar
MacFan782040
8 minutes ago at 06:52 pm
Such an odd event. I like the nighttime theme. But still very odd.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Scary Fast

iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and Magic Keyboard Batteries Resubmitted to Regulatory Database Ahead of Apple Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:38 pm PDT by
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Read Full Article139 comments
gift box apple

Apple Sends Out Gift Boxes With AirPods Max and 'Sweet and Spooky' Snacks to Promote Mac Event

Sunday October 29, 2023 2:17 am PDT by
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Read Full Article234 comments
Apple Event October 2023

These 3 Apple Accessories Expected to Switch to USB-C Next Week

Friday October 27, 2023 10:19 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.2 Beta 1: Journal App, Translate Action, iMessage Sticker Reactions and More

Thursday October 26, 2023 2:28 pm PDT by
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Read Full Article52 comments
top stories 28oct2023

Top Stories: 'Scary Fast' Apple Event on October 30, iOS 17.2 Features, and More

Saturday October 28, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Read Full Article5 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature

Apple to Sell Low-Cost 12-Inch and 13-inch MacBooks for $700 or Less

Thursday October 26, 2023 5:10 am PDT by
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Read Full Article447 comments