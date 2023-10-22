Gurman: New iPads Scheduled for Launch in March 2024

by

Apple is not planning to launch new iPad models until around March 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.

ipad air 5 colors
In the most recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the new Apple Pencil with USB-C comes ahead of an ‌iPad‌ refresh in the spring. He added that Apple has been working on the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌, seventh-generation iPad mini, and sixth-generation iPad Air for some time.

Apple is apparently planning to release new iPads in March, which will likely "at least" include these three refreshed devices. The next-generation iPad Pro is also a possibility, but only the "more minor" ‌iPad‌ updates appear to be locked down for the spring at the current time.

Gurman added that he anticipates that the first-generation Apple Pencil will be discontinued alongside the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, since there will no longer be any new iPads on sale from Apple with a Lightning connector at that point. This change is not expected to happen "anytime soon."

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
15 minutes ago at 09:46 am
Gotta keep these rumors coming… otherwise we don’t have anything to talk about right?

I would say the vast majority of people coming to this site could have predicted this following on the other news of no more iPad releases for 2023.

On another topic

If it ain’t M5 I’m not upgrading from my Apple Newton, M3 and M4 are just no where near powerful enough for my workflow.
Mr. Dee Avatar
Mr. Dee
11 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Existing iPad users are least concerned about this because they are happy with what they have. I am not buying a new iPad until fall 2025 when my 2017 12.9 iPad Pro stops getting updates.
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
6 minutes ago at 09:54 am

It's like the 7th article in the week. Same news for all product categories ???? republished in a week.
