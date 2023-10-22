Gurman: New iPads Scheduled for Launch in March 2024

Apple is not planning to launch new iPad models until around March 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.



In the most recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the new Apple Pencil with USB-C comes ahead of an ‌iPad‌ refresh in the spring. He added that Apple has been working on the 11th-generation ‌iPad‌, seventh-generation iPad mini, and sixth-generation iPad Air for some time.

Apple is apparently planning to release new iPads in March, which will likely "at least" include these three refreshed devices. The next-generation iPad Pro is also a possibility, but only the "more minor" ‌iPad‌ updates appear to be locked down for the spring at the current time.

Gurman added that he anticipates that the first-generation Apple Pencil will be discontinued alongside the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌, since there will no longer be any new iPads on sale from Apple with a Lightning connector at that point. This change is not expected to happen "anytime soon."