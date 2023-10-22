Gurman: New iPads Scheduled for Launch in March 2024
Apple is not planning to launch new iPad models until around March 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.
In the most recent "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explained that the new Apple Pencil with USB-C comes ahead of an iPad refresh in the spring. He added that Apple has been working on the 11th-generation iPad, seventh-generation iPad mini, and sixth-generation iPad Air for some time.
Apple is apparently planning to release new iPads in March, which will likely "at least" include these three refreshed devices. The next-generation iPad Pro is also a possibility, but only the "more minor" iPad updates appear to be locked down for the spring at the current time.
Gurman added that he anticipates that the first-generation Apple Pencil will be discontinued alongside the ninth-generation iPad, since there will no longer be any new iPads on sale from Apple with a Lightning connector at that point. This change is not expected to happen "anytime soon."
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is expected to be released by Tuesday, October 24 following weeks of beta testing. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, StandBy mode, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Chinese smartphone company OnePlus this week introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open. OnePlus joins several other manufacturers that have come out with foldable smartphones, including Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi. We picked up the OnePlus Open to see how it compares to Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Apple plans to start implementing generative AI technology on the iPhone and iPad in late 2024 at the earliest, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers Apple's supply chain for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note on Wednesday, Pu said his supply chain checks suggest that Apple is likely to build a few hundred AI servers in 2023, and...
Apple is working on a larger iPad Air featuring a 12.9-inch display, in what would be the biggest iPad Air model to date, DigiTimes reports. Citing industry sources, DigiTimes highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air. The...
Apple announced the current, M2-based iPad Pro models one year ago today, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated next-generation model? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in recent...
Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few days after Apple seeded the first RC. The second release candidate is limited to iPhone 15 models, and it won't be available for download on other devices. Registered developers are able to opt into the iOS 17.1 beta by opening up the Settings app, going...
Top Rated Comments
I would say the vast majority of people coming to this site could have predicted this following on the other news of no more iPad releases for 2023.
On another topic
If it ain’t M5 I’m not upgrading from my Apple Newton, M3 and M4 are just no where near powerful enough for my workflow.