Apple Asks Customers for Vision Pro Feedback

by

Apple has been soliciting Vision Pro feedback since the device launched, but this week, the company has picked up on sending out surveys. We've had several reports from Vision Pro customers who have been asked to share their thoughts about the device.

Apple WWCD23 Vision Pro EyeSight 230605
Apple asks about Vision Pro satisfaction, environment usage, favorite features, what it's being used for, how often it's used, and how long usage sessions last. Apple also asks about guest mode and who else uses the Vision Pro, which is a curious question because it's not at all set up for multi-person usage. Some of the questions:

  • Overall, how satisfied are you with your Vision Pro?
  • What is your favorite feature or aspect of Apple Vision Pro so far?
  • How often do you use your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌?
  • For how long do you typically wear your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ before you decide to take it off?
  • Who else uses your Vision Pro?
  • Before taking the survey, did you know that you can let others use your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ with the Guest User feature?
  • Which of these activities do you do regularly on your Vision Pro? (with a long list of options)
  • What types of video content are you most interested in watching on ‌Apple Vision Pro‌?
  • When using your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌, how often are you immersed in an Environment?
  • Whenever you're using apps on ‌Apple Vision Pro‌, how often do you multitask?
  • Have you set up your Persona to use in FaceTime?
  • How satisfied are you with how your Persona looks on ‌Apple Vision Pro‌?
  • Where is your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ used most?
  • Which of these accessories do you use with your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌? (with a list that includes mice, cases, AirPods Pro, and more).
  • What head band do you use most often with your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌?
  • How often do you use your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌ while the battery is connected to a power source?

The survey is long and in-depth, and also goes into the other devices that each respondent owns.

The uptick in Vision Pro survey distribution comes as there have been reports about waning interest in the headset. Over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that customers aren't as curious about the Vision Pro, with demand for demos in retail stores "way down." At some locations, demos and sales have dropped from a "couple of units a day to just a handful in a whole week."

Vision Pro headset owners have also reported a decrease in usage, picking it up just once or twice a week rather than on a daily basis.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Tuesday that Apple is dropping the number of Apple Vision Pro units that it plans to ship, and he said it is a sign that demand in the U.S. has "fallen sharply beyond expectations."

Kuo believes that Apple needs to address the lack of key applications, price, and comfort without impacting user experience in order for the Vision Pro to ultimately see success in the future.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
15 minutes ago at 05:00 pm
I saw a bunch of people post they got this! Still waiting for mine. One of the most magical first gen Apple products I've ever owned, though. ONLY just the beginning.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NT1440 Avatar
NT1440
13 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
So they’re doing feedback collection for some slides at WWDC and marketing research….

They did this after the launch of the watch. This is what they do after a gen 1 launch.

There is no story here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacDaddyPanda Avatar
MacDaddyPanda
6 minutes ago at 05:09 pm
Until this tech gets to a point it's just like wearing glasses the practicality is just a deal breaker for me. The early adopters can help get it there I guess. But I personally don't see myself desiring this thing at all. Especially at that price point.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alphaswift Avatar
alphaswift
12 minutes ago at 05:04 pm
They probably want to know why they've stopped using it. Probably for the same reason I stopped using my Meta Quest: It's uncomfortable to wear. Once you get over the hype, it's not that useful.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
11 minutes ago at 05:05 pm
Interesting that the elephant in the room is completely ignored in this survey:

• Does the Vision Pro give you eyestrain or headaches or dizziness or nausea?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri

Apple Releases Open Source AI Models That Run On-Device

Wednesday April 24, 2024 3:39 pm PDT by
Apple today released several open source large language models (LLMs) that are designed to run on-device rather than through cloud servers. Called OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models), the LLMs are available on the Hugging Face Hub, a community for sharing AI code. As outlined in a white paper [PDF], there are eight total OpenELM models, four of which were pre-trained using the...
Read Full Article86 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18 Rumored to Add These 10 New Features to Your iPhone

Wednesday April 24, 2024 2:05 pm PDT by
Apple is set to unveil iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, so the software update is a little over six weeks away from being announced. Below, we recap rumored features and changes planned for the iPhone with iOS 18. iOS 18 will reportedly be the "biggest" update in the iPhone's history, with new ChatGPT-inspired generative AI features, a more customizable Home Screen, and much more....
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7 Amid Rumors of New iPads

Tuesday April 23, 2024 7:11 am PDT by
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation has a tagline of "Let Loose" and shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article278 comments
Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2

Apple Cuts Vision Pro Shipments as Demand Falls 'Sharply Beyond Expectations'

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple has dropped the number of Vision Pro units that it plans to ship in 2024, going from an expected 700 to 800k units to just 400k to 450k units, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Orders have been scaled back before the Vision Pro has launched in markets outside of the United States, which Kuo says is a sign that demand in the U.S. has "fallen sharply beyond expectations." As a...
Read Full Article417 comments
iPad And Calculator App Feature 1

Apple Finally Plans to Release a Calculator App for iPad Later This Year

Tuesday April 23, 2024 9:08 am PDT by
Apple is finally planning a Calculator app for the iPad, over 14 years after launching the device, according to a source familiar with the matter. iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the software update, which is expected to be unveiled during the opening keynote of Apple's annual developers conference WWDC on June 10. AppleInsider...
Read Full Article222 comments
macbook pro purple february

Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Thursday April 25, 2024 7:41 am PDT by
Best Buy is discounting a collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, this time focusing on the 14-inch version of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article44 comments