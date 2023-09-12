Kuo: New iPads 'Unlikely' to Launch This Year

New iPad models are unlikely to be introduced before the end of the year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said.



Kuo did not provide any further information about Apple's upcoming tablets. While the next-generation iPad Pro models have consistently been rumored to launch in 2024 rather than this year, reports around refreshes of the iPad mini and iPad Air have been mixed.

Most recently, a reliable Weibo leaker said that the sixth-generation ‌iPad Air‌ should launch in October as the only ‌iPad‌ refresh of 2023, with "no mini and Pro this year." On the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that there is a new iPad Air with improved specifications in the works and the device is apparently "coming soonish," likely in October. Given Kuo's latest statement, the launch of a new ‌iPad Air‌ in October now seems to be in doubt.

Last week, Kuo said that Apple likely no longer plans to release any new MacBook models with M3-series chips this year. All in all, following its "Wonderlust" event to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple's potential releases for the remainder of 2023 may be dwindling.