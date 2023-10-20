2024 iPad Pro to Use LCD Panel Instead of OLED or Mini-LED, Claims Sketchy Report

by

Apple's next-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro will revert to an LCD display instead of adopting OLED panel technology, claims a controversial new report coming out of Asia.

ipad pro red
It has been widely reported that Apple's next iPad Pro models will be the first Apple tablets to debut superior OLED panels, with rumors suggesting they will begin shipping around the middle of next year. That's not necessarily the case, according to a confusing new DigiTimes report.

The Taiwan-based outlet now claims Apple will in fact revert to using LCD backlighting for its upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, putting it on par with the existing 11-inch model. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a mini-LED display that Apple calls a "Liquid Retina XDR display," while the 11-inch variant uses an inferior LCD-based "Liquid Retina Display."

The report alleges that the high production cost of using mini-LED backlights in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has been a "hurdle for broader industry adoption," and that Apple's pivot back to conventional backlight technology "could be motivated by the company's focus on scalability and market penetration."

As a result of the component changes, production of the new 12.9-inch iPads could be postponed to "early 2024 at the latest," having originally been slated to start in "early November," adds DigiTimes.

Several things don't add up in this latest report. As covered previously by MacRumors, ‌DigiTimes on Thursday alluded to the same report in its "Before Going to Press" section by claiming that a forthcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air may feature LCD backlighting as opposed to the mini-LED backlighting used in the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

However, the fully published report no longer mentions this alleged larger "12.9-inch iPad Air," and simply makes a passing reference to "a new iPad Air" that will also use traditional LCD backlighting like the next iPad Pro.

To add to the confusion, the full article appears to contradict itself by repeating widely reported claims that "Apple might launch a new iPad Pro with AMOLED displays earliest in 2024, sourcing mainly from Samsung Display and LG Display." Whether the OLED model is meant to be in addition to the alleged 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LCD display previously mentioned is simply not specified.

Leaving aside the inconsistencies in the above claims, if the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro reverted from mini-LED to traditional LCD panel technology, it would be considered a major regression for Apple's most premium tablet offering, especially given that OLED display technology is perhaps the most anticipated upgrade coming to the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

Given the contradictions in DigiTimes' reporting, not to mention its history for misinterpreting supply chain information, this claim alone should be taken with a large grain of salt until other sources can corroborate it.

Top Rated Comments

gpat Avatar
gpat
25 minutes ago at 02:06 am
This is obviously going to refer to the next-gen iPad Air.
Either that or is Apple at work to bait out leakers again.
Score: 4 Votes
TheAppleFan2004 Avatar
TheAppleFan2004
14 minutes ago at 02:17 am
- Sees article heading
- Gets shocked
- Sees "DigiTimes"
- Closes website
Score: 3 Votes
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
24 minutes ago at 02:06 am
they will not go to oled from mini-led
So many useless rumors from everywhere
For the ipad pro the next big thing will be micro-led, in 2-3-4 years
Score: 1 Votes
Populus Avatar
Populus
12 minutes ago at 02:18 am
This is, indeed, confusing, although I have read from several MacRumors pals that Digitimes is not very reliable.

One possibility that I thought is that maybe the OLED iPads are an entirely new, more expensive category (Maybe iPad Ultra?), and the iPad Pros remain at the current price point and with the LCD technology. But this is just a hypothesis.
Score: 1 Votes
jmonster Avatar
jmonster
9 minutes ago at 02:22 am
Is there anything MR won't repost for a few more clicks? Credibility here is at an all time low, routinely amplifying the voices of people themselves making things up (or grossly misunderstanding) ... I really can't take anything seriously on this site anymore. It's a shocker when something actually matches reality.
Score: 1 Votes
Read All Comments

