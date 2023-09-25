Apple to Launch iPad Mini 7 Later This Year, Industry Report Suggests

Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes.



In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold):

In the second quarter, iPad shipments had a sequential decline higher than those of non-iPad tablets, resulting in iPads' combined shipment share seeing two consecutive quarters of decline. However, the share will gradually pick up during the second half because of Apple's inventory replenishment needs in the third quarter and orders for a new small-size iPad in the fourth quarter, the figures show.

DigiTimes obtains its information from the suppliers who manufacture parts for iPhones and other Apple products. Its sources often provide reliable information, but the site has a mixed track record when it comes to interpreting that information and accurately deciphering Apple's plans. It is often best to view information from the site with some skepticism until the info is corroborated by additional sources, especially when it comes to rumors.

That said, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this year reported that an iPad mini update with a minor "spec bump" is not out of the question. Last month, the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" also suggested a seventh-generation iPad mini was in the works at Apple, and said that they had seen evidence that at least one new iPad model is coming this year.

However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in January said he believes that the seventh-generation ‌iPad mini‌ is most likely to begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024, and Kuo recently said he does not expect any new iPad models this year.

If anything happens before the holidays, a chip upgrade may be the most likely feature of a new ‌iPad mini‌. The ‌sixth-generation iPad mini‌ currently contains the A15 Bionic chip, while the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro use the A16 and A17 Pro chip, respectively. A minor spec bump could also include upgrades to the front and rear cameras, potentially bringing features like Photonic Engine to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time.

The latest iPad Pro models brought connectivity upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to the ‌iPad‌ for the first time, so it seems highly likely that these capabilities will also make their way to the ‌iPad mini in the next update‌.