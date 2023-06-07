Video: Trying the Apple Vision Pro Headset

by

MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera is in Cupertino this week to attend WWDC on behalf of the site, and today, he was given an opportunity to try the Apple Vision Pro in person.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Dan is one of the first people who has been able to test the headset, as Apple is only providing these demos to select people who were able to attend the keynote event.

While Apple did not allow filming of the headset and the usage experience, Dan did a video to recount his thoughts on what it was like and to answer questions from MacRumors readers and viewers.

Make sure to watch the video to get Dan's full overview of what it was like using Apple's new wearable for the first time.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Top Rated Comments

blicked Avatar
blicked
10 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Not gonna watch a video - can we just get a proper article on this summarizing his takeaways?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Longplays Avatar
Longplays
18 minutes ago at 10:06 am
MR, that keeps leaking Apple secrets, got a press pass? :oops:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacWiz_007 Avatar
MacWiz_007
17 minutes ago at 10:08 am
People look so ridiculous wearing these AR/VR headsets. I've tried a few of them and I couldn't get past it. I guess I'm not a fan of wearing goggles unless I am skiing or underwater. I'm surprised most people's narcissism will allow it, but then again it's all about being glued to a screen or screens and avoiding reality nowadays.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lcgiv Avatar
Lcgiv
13 minutes ago at 10:12 am

People look so ridiculous wearing these AR/VR headsets. I've tried a few of them and I couldn't get past it. I'm surprised most people's narcissism will allow it, but then again it's all about being glued to a screen or screens and avoiding reality nowadays.
True, but the first computers were monstrous as well. I hope it streamlines down to a more discrete (but still noticeable) form. Don’t need the in eye cameras from anime and sci-fi in my life lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Love-hate ? relationship Avatar
Love-hate ? relationship
8 minutes ago at 10:17 am

Not gonna watch a video - can we just get a proper article on this summarizing his takeaways?
I really want an AI that can transcribe videos into text, i hate those reviews that could be read in <1mn
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
6 minutes ago at 10:19 am

People look so ridiculous wearing these AR/VR headsets. I've tried a few of them and I couldn't get past it. I guess I'm not a fan of wearing goggles unless I am skiing or underwater. I'm surprised most people's narcissism will allow it, but then again it's all about being glued to a screen or screens and avoiding reality nowadays.
I think the software integration is very cool and Apple nailed it but I don't like the hardware aspect! I just hate the fact you have to put it on to your head. Keep in mind this headset is also heavy. So, don’t expect to be using it at all times.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article71 comments