The MacRumors Show: What Health and Fitness Features Are Coming to AirPods?

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...