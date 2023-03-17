The MacRumors Show: What Health and Fitness Features Are Coming to AirPods?
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss some of the key health and fitness features rumored to come to future AirPods models.
Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working on new hearing health features for the AirPods. This comes after years of rumors about new health and fitness capabilities on the device, with reports suggesting that Apple is exploring adding respiratory rate monitoring, enhanced motion sensors for activity tracking, and ambient light sensors for biometrics, as well as body temperature, posture, and hearing aid features. We talk through some of the applications for these abilities and how they might emerge.
We also look at some of the week's biggest news, including the potential price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models, mixed-reality headset components leak, and Apple's tentative work on generative AI.
