Apple Engineers Reportedly Working on ChatGPT-Like AI Despite Siri Design Flaws

by

Apple is testing generative AI concepts that could one day be destined for Siri, despite fundamental issues with the way the virtual assistant is built, the New York Times reports.

siri phil schiller
Employees were apparently briefed on Apple's large language model and other AI tools at the company's annual AI summit last month. Apple engineers, including members of the ‌Siri‌ team, have reportedly been testing language-generation concepts "every week" in response to the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT.

These next-generation AI technologies have highlighted how ‌Siri‌, Alexa, and other voice assistants have squandered their lead in the AI race, the report explains. ‌Siri‌, in particular, has faced multiple roadblocks to meaningful improvements. Speaking to the New York Times, former Apple engineer John Burkey, who worked on ‌Siri‌ and was made responsible for improving it in 2014, explained that the voice assistant is built on "clunky code that took weeks to update with basic features."

Its "cumbersome design" made it very difficult for engineers to add new features. For example, ‌Siri‌'s database contains a large list of phrases in almost two dozen languages, making it "one big snowball." If someone wanted to add a word to ‌Siri‌'s database, Burkey added, "it goes in one big pile."

This means that simple updates like adding new phrases to the data set requires rebuilding the entire ‌Siri‌ database, which could take up to six weeks. Adding more complicated features like new search tools could take up to a whole year.

As a result, there was no path for ‌Siri‌ to become a "creative assistant" like ChatGPT, Burkey believes. Earlier this week, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4, its next-generation AI engine, enabling even more advanced responses from ChatGPT.

Last week, DigiTimes reported that the growing interest in generative AI catalyzed by ChatGPT has motivated a re-evaluation of how the technology is developed at major companies like Apple, Meta, and Amazon. These companies are purportedly making efforts to ensure Microsoft does not maintain its lead in AI. Apple and Tesla, in particular, are said to be reconsidering their approach to AI.

Tags: Siri Guide, New York Times, ChatGPT

Top Rated Comments

antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
16 minutes ago at 06:30 am
At least let us change the trigger to "Hey, Moron!"

Wait, even that will take 6 weeks. Never mind. Not worth it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
16 minutes ago at 06:30 am
Siri is thoroughly integrated in pretty much everything I own, and yet I barely use it because of its severe limitations. If I could tell Siri something complicated and have it actually work, I think my head would explode.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
15 minutes ago at 06:31 am
The phrase "working on" in corporate double speak can have various meanings depending on the context, but it generally implies that the company is actively engaged in a project or initiative. However, it may also suggest that the project is in its early stages, and there are no concrete plans or timelines in place yet.

In some cases, "working on" can be a vague and non-committal way for a company to acknowledge a problem or issue without making any promises or guarantees about a solution. It can also indicate that the company is exploring different options or considering various approaches before making a decision.

Overall, the phrase "working on" can be interpreted as a way for a company to signal that it is taking action, without committing to any specific outcomes or timelines. It is important to note that this phrase should be evaluated in the context of the specific company and situation, as it can have different connotations depending on the context in which it is used.

From your AI overlord, ChatGPT.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
17 minutes ago at 06:29 am
finally, a complete Siri redesign, hopefully, they rename it this time around.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
9 minutes ago at 06:36 am
They should honestly just scrap her and license Cortana from Microsoft. Even back in the Windows Phone days, she was far more advanced and reliable than Siri is now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
6 minutes ago at 06:39 am

Hey Apple... How about giving us the ability to Nuke Siri (enhanced or not) entirely from our devices?
Then those of us who don't talk to OUR devices or want them to talk to us peace of mind.

Well? The ball is in your court...
If you don't like Siri then disable it? It's not difficult.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers Warning It Wasn't Ready

Sunday March 12, 2023 3:00 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
Read Full Article525 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday March 10, 2023 7:01 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Read Full Article
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article110 comments
samsung s23 ultra rear

Samsung 'Fake' Moon Shots Controversy Puts Computational Photography in the Spotlight

Monday March 13, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent. Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Read Full Article170 comments
reddit app icon

Reddit Went Down Due to 'Major Outage'

Tuesday March 14, 2023 12:39 pm PDT by
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. "Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Read Full Article
apple refurbished iphone 13

Refurbished iPhone 13 Models Now Available From Apple's U.S. Store

Monday March 13, 2023 3:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available starting at $849. The iPhone 13 models initially came out in September 2021, and...
Read Full Article51 comments
Chipolo CARD Spot iPhone

Apple to Begin Selling AirTag Competitor Chipolo's CARD Spot for Wallets

Monday March 13, 2023 7:51 am PDT by
Apple's online store will begin selling the Chipolo CARD Spot on Tuesday, March 14, according to a Chipolo spokesperson. Like the AirTag, the CARD Spot supports Apple's Find My app. The circular Chipolo ONE Spot will not be sold by Apple. Priced at $35, the Chipolo CARD Spot is a card-shaped item tracker designed for use with wallets. The accessory allows you to easily track the location of...
Read Full Article95 comments