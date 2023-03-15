iPhone 15 Pro Predicted to See First Price Increase Since iPhone X

by

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than previous Pro models, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple
In a research note this week, Pu predicted the iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback from extra Taptic Engines, an A17 Bionic chip, increased RAM, a periscope lens for increased optical zoom on the Pro Max model, and more.

This is the second time that a price increase has been rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models, following an unverified claim on Chinese social media website Weibo in January, but whether Apple finally raises pricing for the devices remains to be seen. In the U.S., the Pro model has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max has started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year.

Outside of the U.S., Apple has increased the prices of iPhones multiple times in recent years, largely due to foreign currency fluctuations. In the U.K., for example, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099, compared to £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

A price increase in the U.S. is plausible given above-average inflation rates. Apple has managed to keep starting prices unchanged for six straight generations of Pro models, but prices will likely have to increase eventually for the company to maintain its profit margins. It's unclear if the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would also see a price increase over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which start at $799 and $899, respectively.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. All four devices are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, while over 10 additional features and changes are rumored for the Pro models.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Jeff Pu

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
24 minutes ago at 07:51 am
We will sling the new standbys of "inflation" and "supply chain" with maybe a sprinkle of "covid" at each other to be followed by Apple Inc reporting record profits. Apparently inflation/supply chain/covid only affects us consumers. :(
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jimmy_Banks Avatar
Jimmy_Banks
24 minutes ago at 07:51 am
The average person can barely afford food and rent due to inflation, tech companies are firing workers despite record profits, Apple is holding back bonuses on it's employees.

But Tim the bean counter decides now is a good time to increase prices.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
24 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Totally get that. Current price is absurdly low.
/s
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
23 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Not surprised by this report at all. I just hope Apple is able to deliver some hard-breaking innovative features with the iPhone 15. We are due for a design change now!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ianfieldhouse Avatar
ianfieldhouse
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am

They really are getting to be quite expensive..and make me think I'll be looking at at least one model back, and maybe getting a used one from Gazelle...

That being said, I'm still hanging onto my XS Max (bought from Gazelle) and only now looking again to upgrade as I really want the portrait mode for videos my wife has on her 13Pro.

When amortized over 4-5 years of a phone's more than decent lifespan, $1000 isn't terrible. When I was upgrading every other phone, the price would have been unpalatable.
I've been using my son's old XR since I handed down my 2 year old 12 Pro to him. In past years I've upgraded to the latest and greatest evert 2 years but, honestly, other than the camera (that I barely use) the XR has been fine in comparison to the 12 Pro. I think I'll eventually get a 13 mini before the stop selling them and I can see myself just upgrading every 4 or 5 years now. I'll just buy my son a 2 year old phone when he's due for another of my hand me downs. A new phone shouldn't cost the same as a laptop.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danoc Avatar
Danoc
6 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Girlfriend or iPhone, you have to choose.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Report: Apple CEO Tim Cook Ordered Headset Launch Despite Designers Warning It Wasn't Ready

Sunday March 12, 2023 3:00 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in pushing to launch a first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year, against the wishes of the company's design team, the Financial Times reports. Apple headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane The timing of the mixed-reality headset's launch has apparently been a cause of considerable contention at Apple. The...
Read Full Article525 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple feature purple

iPhone 15 Pro Launching This Year With These 11 New Features

Monday March 13, 2023 6:47 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around six months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and more. Below, we have recapped 11 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus:A17...
Read Full Article
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year With These 5 New Features

Friday March 10, 2023 7:01 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 last June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura, ...
Read Full Article
mr white apple headset leaked ribbon cables

First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts Seemingly Shown in Leaked Images

Monday March 13, 2023 8:55 am PDT by
Images of what appear to be components for Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online. The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user's eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. ...
Read Full Article110 comments
samsung s23 ultra rear

Samsung 'Fake' Moon Shots Controversy Puts Computational Photography in the Spotlight

Monday March 13, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Samsung's "Space Zoom" feature has come under fire amid complaints that images of the moon are being artificially enhanced to an extreme extent. Samsung introduced a 100x zoom feature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, becoming a mainstay on recent flagship handsets from the company. Since its debut, Samsung has touted its devices' ability to take impressive pictures of the moon. Unlike...
Read Full Article170 comments
reddit app icon

Reddit Went Down Due to 'Major Outage'

Tuesday March 14, 2023 12:39 pm PDT by
Reddit is currently down for most users due to a "major outage" affecting the desktop and mobile versions of the website. Reddit's status page indicates the website is actively investigating the issue as of 12:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. "Reddit is currently offline," reads a notice on the Reddit Status page. Reddit is "working to identify the issue," but there is no timeframe for a...
Read Full Article
apple refurbished iphone 13

Refurbished iPhone 13 Models Now Available From Apple's U.S. Store

Monday March 13, 2023 3:53 pm PDT by
Apple today added refurbished iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices to its online store in the United States, offering the smartphones at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 is available starting at $619, the iPhone 13 Pro is available starting at $759, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available starting at $849. The iPhone 13 models initially came out in September 2021, and...
Read Full Article53 comments
Chipolo CARD Spot iPhone

Apple to Begin Selling AirTag Competitor Chipolo's CARD Spot for Wallets

Monday March 13, 2023 7:51 am PDT by
Apple's online store will begin selling the Chipolo CARD Spot on Tuesday, March 14, according to a Chipolo spokesperson. Like the AirTag, the CARD Spot supports Apple's Find My app. The circular Chipolo ONE Spot will not be sold by Apple. Priced at $35, the Chipolo CARD Spot is a card-shaped item tracker designed for use with wallets. The accessory allows you to easily track the location of...
Read Full Article95 comments