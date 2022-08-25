iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed

Apple this week seeded the first beta of iPadOS 16.1 to developer testers, despite iPadOS 16.0 not yet being released, confirming that this year's major iPad software update is set to be delayed.

Upon seeding the first beta of iPadOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, Apple said that there will be no iPadOS 16.0 version at launch, with the company instead planning to release iPadOS 16.1 as the first version of iPadOS 16 sometime after the public launch of iOS 16.

iPadOS 16.1 introduces new Stage Manager features, such as the ability to resurface the Stage Manager side rail with a gesture while the feature is full screen, alongside a spate of bug fixes and other improvements.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was planning to delay ‌iPadOS 16‌. Apple has never split iOS and iPadOS releases before, but it has opted to do so this year because ‌iPadOS 16‌ is still riddled with bugs and seeing complaints with regards to Stage Manager.

A delayed launch allows Apple to devote more time to finishing ‌‌iPadOS 16‌‌ and perfecting features like Stage Manager. The move also likely places the release of ‌iPadOS 16‌ nearer to the release of new entry-level ‌iPad‌ and high-end iPad Pro models at an event in October.

