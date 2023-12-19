iOS 16.7.4 Update Fixes Issue That Prevented Built-In Apps From Being Reinstalled

Alongside iOS 17.2.1, Apple today released iOS 16.7.4 and iPadOS 16.7.4 updates that fix an issue with built-in apps. In some cases, if a user deleted a built-in Apple app on a device running iOS or iPadOS 16.7.3 or earlier, the app would not be able to be reinstalled.



From Apple's release notes for the update:

This update fixes an issue where built-in Apple apps that may have been deleted may not reinstall.

While we haven't heard many complaints about the issue, that is likely because the majority of users have transitioned over to iOS 17. For those who are having a problem with reinstalling a deleted app in iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, the new update will address the problem.

Apple's iOS 17.2.1 update also included bug fixes, but Apple did not provide specific details.