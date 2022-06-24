iOS 16 Lock Screen Guide: Widgets, Customization Options and More

by

Apple overhauled the Lock Screen in iOS 16, introducing all kinds of customization options that let you make your Lock Screen unique. You can choose widgets, customize the colors, and use emojis, photos, or built-in wallpapers.

ios 16 lock screen feature
This guide walks through all of the changes that Apple made to the iPhone's Lock Screen, and how to use the new Lock Screen features.

Editing Your Lock Screen

If you're familiar with the widget and Home Screen editing interfaces, editing a Lock Screen in ‌iOS 16‌ is much the same. You can get to all the controls to experiment with by unlocking your ‌iPhone‌ with Face ID or Touch ID, swiping downwards if you're not already on the Lock Screen, and then long pressing on the display.

ios 16 lock screen 1
From there, you can tap on the "+" button to create a new Lock Screen or tap on the "Customize" option to customize the current Lock Screen. You can choose different wallpapers, colors, and widgets, which we'll go over below.

You can also swipe through your Lock Screens if you've already created multiples and want to change it. When you're done with all of your customizations, just swipe up or tap to exit out and get back to your newly individualized Lock Screen.

Wallpaper Options

Tapping on the "+" button when creating a new Lock Screen or customizing an existing one will bring you to the wallpaper interface first, where you can choose the wallpaper that you want to use.

ios 16 lock screen emoji suggestions
Apple has organized the different wallpapers into categories that you can select from the top of the interface or by scrolling down to see various options. There's even a "Featured" section that shows you some of the more popular wallpaper options that you might want to look into using.

People

As the name suggests, tapping on the "People" category will bring up images of people that you've photographed that will work well with a new depth effect that the Lock Screen supports. On select images, the time will go under the person or object in the photo to create a layered look, similar to how Portrait mode photos look on the Apple Watch.

ios 16 people lock screen
Once you choose a person to feature on your Lock Screen, you'll see how it will look with the time depth effect. You can opt to leave the photo natural or add Studio, Black and White, or customizable Color Backdrop options, which are available depending on the photo you're using.

If you don't like the depth effect, you can turn it off by tapping on the three dots at the bottom, and there's also an option to turn off the Perspective Zoom.

Photos and Photo Shuffle

The Photos category allows you to use any of your photos as a Lock Screen, with Apple selecting Featured images that will work with the layered time effect or that the ‌iPhone‌ thinks might look particularly good as a wallpaper. ‌Photos‌ can be customized with a black and white option.

ios 16 featured photos lock screen
If you want to use multiple photos, you can choose the Photo Shuffle feature instead. With Photo Shuffle, you can have your ‌iPhone‌'s Lock Screen swap between photos. Apple lets you pick from Featured photos in categories that include People, Pets, Nature, and Urban, or you can select all of your photos you want to include manually.

With the Featured customization option, you can deselect any of the categories, or with the People category, choose which people you want to include. If you're using the manual option, you can choose as many or as few photos as you want.

ios 16 lock screen photo shuffle
‌Photos‌ can be set to change on tap, on wake, hourly, or daily, and if a photo you don't like comes up, you can long press, choose edit, and then select the "Don't Feature Photo" option.

Emoji

With the Emoji wallpaper option, you can select up to six of your favorite emoji to create a tiled background with those emoji featured. Some of the emoji will be shown larger, and some smaller, for an artistic looking wallpaper, but this can be changed.

ios 16 emoji picker lock screen
Apple lets you choose a small grid, medium grid, or large grid, with different emoji sizes. You can also opt for rings or spiral as a customization option.

ios 16 emoji home screen options
If you tap on the three dots, you can choose the color of the background behind the emoji, using a preselected color or choosing from a color wheel.

ios 16 lock screen emoji backgrounds

Weather

The Weather Lock Screen option shows the current weather in your area, similar to what you see in the Weather app itself. It shows live weather, so if it's cloudy, there are clouds. If it's raining, you'll see the rain animation.

ios 16 weather lock screen
There are no adjustments available for the Weather Lock Screen, and it may not be available on older devices that can't support the animation.

Astronomy

The Astronomy Lock Screen is similar to the Weather Lock Screen, in that it changes throughout the day based on the time and your location. There are several options, including the Earth and Earth Detail, which is a closer up view.

ios 16 earth wallpaper lock screen
You can also select Moon, Moon Detail, or Solar System. The Astronomy Lock Screen is basically identical to the Astronomy Watch Face in watchOS 9. As with the Weather Lock Screen, there are no customization options for the wallpaper itself.

ios 16 astronomy moon

Color

The Color Lock Screen wallpaper lets you select a plain color for your background, though it will use a bit of a gradient, which can look nice depending on which color you've picked for the time.

ios 16 colors lock screen
You can select from one of Apple's preset colors and adjust the hue, or you can choose any color from Grid, Spectrum, and Slider options. Opacity can be adjusted with any color that you select.

ios 16 colors background 2
Color Lock Screen wallpapers can be adjusted with different gradient options. You can select Vibrant, Tone, Deep, Vapor, Bright, or Solid, all of which change the look. The Solid option is solid, but all of the others offer a slight color blend for a dynamic look.

Collections

Collections are a set of Apple-designed wallpapers that you can choose to use for your Lock Screen. Each Apple-created wallpaper has a unique look that's designed for the ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen, interacting in fun ways with the time.

ios 16 collections
The Collection wallpapers come in unique colors that match some Apple Watch faces, such as Pride and Unity, but there are also iOS 16-exclusive designs to choose from. Some of the wallpapers can be customized with different color options, such as the rainbow stripe and the bokeh, and several are slightly animated.

ios 16 collections wallpaper
The Bokeh face has dots that shift around, and the Pride face animates when swapping between the Lock Screen and the ‌Home Screen‌.

Time Customization

After you choose a Lock Screen wallpaper, you can customize everything else on the Lock Screen, including the font and color of the time that's displayed. On any Lock Screen wallpaper, you tap on customize and then tap on the box that's around the time to change the design.

ios 16 time lock screen
You can choose from several different fonts, and depending on the Lock Screen, a selection of colors. Most Lock Screens support any color, but there are a few of the Apple-designed options that are less customizable.

As with most of the color options, you can choose from preselected colors or use the color wheel to pick any color that you like.

After you've selected your preferred design for the time, you can tap on the "x" to finish customizing your Lock Screen.

Tints and Styles

On any Photo background, you can use the customization options to change the tint. After entering the customization interface, swipe left or right through the available options to change the style.

ios 16 lock screen tint bw
On most photos, you can select from black and white or natural, but on images with people, you can also opt for Studio lighting (emphasizes the person and fades out the background), black and white, or colored backdrop, with the backdrop color customizable.

ios 16 lock screen tints

Widgets

The wallpaper customization options are nice for a one-of-a-kind look for your Lock Screen, but what really sets ‌iOS 16‌ apart is the option to add widgets to your Lock Screen.

ios 16 widgets lock screen 1
In the customization interface, whether creating a new Lock Screen or customizing an existing Lock Screen, there are two separate widget boxes that you can edit. You can change the widget above the time, and add up to four different widget boxes below.

The widget interfaces are not as complex as the widgets available in the Today view and the ‌Home Screen‌, but are instead more subtle versions that blend in with the rest of your Lock Screen setup.

ios 16 widgets lock screen 2
You can add four single block widgets, two larger block widgets, or choose one single block widget and two smaller block widgets. You can also opt to use no widgets if you prefer a cleaner look.

Widgets You Can Add Above the Time

lock screen top widget

You can add a widget next to the date above the digital clock on the Lock Screen, and many of these widgets display a single data point, using text and symbols, right next to the date. Apple's built-in widget options are outlined below.

  • Calendar - Day of the week, date, month or next event
  • Clock - City time zone or next alarm
  • Fitness - Activity stats (move calories, exercise minutes, stand hours)
  • Reminders - Due today
  • Stocks - Single stock with up/down symbol
  • Weather - Moon events, sun events, conditions, location, rain, air quality, UV index, wind

Widgets You Can Add Below the Time

lock screen widgets bottom
The widget box below the time holds a greater breadth of widget options that can display more information.

Batteries

lock screen widgets
The Batteries widget comes in both square and rectangular versions showing the ‌iPhone‌'s battery status. If you connect AirPods, their battery life is shown instead.

If you use two battery widgets, they will display the battery level for the same device, which may be a bug that Apple will address at a later date.

Calendar

2lock screen widgets
The Calendar widget comes in three formats. You can track the current date as a square widget (though the date is already automatically listed above the time). You can also track the next upcoming event's time or use a larger widget to show both the event name and its time.

Clock

3lock screen widgets
Three clock widgets let you view a clock for a city to check the time at that location, and these are available in one rectangular and two square varieties. There's also a world clock to view the time in up to three cities around the world, and two versions that display the next alarm.

Fitness

4lock screen widgets
One Fitness widget displays the Activity rings graphic, while a larger readout shows your Activity ring stats (move, exercise, stand).

Home

5lock screen widgets
For the Home app, two widgets display any indoor climate sensors, one displays any lights and switches, and another informs you of any security issues. You can also monitor a specific security accessory, or view a home summary (security, climate, and lights).

News

6lock screen widgets
A single larger widget provides today's top news story.

Reminders

7lock screen widgets
A single larger widget offers quick access to one of your Reminders lists, and displays the next due reminder.

Stocks

8lock screen widgets
One smaller and one larger widget let you view price quotes and track performance of a symbol throughout the day. There's also a larger widget that displays three stocks.

Weather

9lock screen widgets
Eight optional weather widgets are available for moon events, sun events, conditions, location, rain, air quality, UV index, and wind. Only the current weather conditions and moon events come in the larger widget format.

Third Party Widgets

Additional widgets will be available in the future as there is an API that will allow developers to create widgets.

Subtler Notifications

Because of the new Lock Screen design with widgets, notifications now come in from the bottom of the display, rather than the top. This makes for a more subtle notification that does not interfere with the widgets you have set up.

ios 16 notifications
You can swipe upward from the bottom of the display to see more of your notifications, and then swipe back down to hide them away.

Live Activities

Apple is introducing a new kind of notification called Live Activities, which you can track right from the Lock Screen. With Live Activities, you can do things like track the progress of a food delivery, Uber ride, or sports game.

ios 16 live activities feature
Live Activities show up at the bottom of the display, and you can keep an eye on the progress of whatever you're tracking without unlocking your ‌iPhone‌.

Live Activities will not be available when ‌iOS 16‌ launches, and will instead be coming in an update later this year.

Multiple Lock Screens

Lock Screens in ‌iOS 16‌ are a lot like Watch Faces on the Apple Watch. You can set up a bunch of them, and swap between them with a swipe.

ios 16 multiple lock screens
Just long press on the screen after unlocking to get to the Lock Screen customization interface and swipe left or right to go through the different Lock Screens that you've created.

Lock Screens and Focus Mode

Each separate Lock Screen that you create can be linked to a different Focus mode in ‌iOS 16‌. To do this, open up the Lock Screen interface by long pressing on an unlocked ‌iPhone‌'s Lock Screen, scroll to the Lock Screen of your choice, and then tap on "Focus" to choose which Focus mode to associate the Lock Screen with.

ios 16 lock screen focus
After that, the Lock Screen will have a little icon at the bottom that lets you know which Focus it is linked to.

Setting a Separate Lock Screen and Home Screen Wallpaper

When using the new Lock Screen customization options, by default, ‌iOS 16‌ changes both your Lock Screen and your ‌Home Screen‌ to the wallpaper that you select.

ios 16 wallpaper settings
If you want to have different wallpapers for both your ‌Home Screen‌ and Lock Screen, set up the Lock Screen and then follow these steps:

  1. Open up the Settings app.
  2. Scroll down and tap on Wallpaper.
  3. Tap on the ‌Home Screen‌ icon to customize the ‌Home Screen‌ Wallpaper.

You can choose a solid color or pick a photo, allowing the ‌Home Screen‌ to use a different background from the Lock Screen.

Guide Feedback

Have questions about the ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen, know of a feature we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

Popular Stories

ios 16 lock screen feature

What to Expect From Apple Through July: iOS 16 Public Beta, New MacBook Air, Back to School Promotion, and More

Monday June 20, 2022 4:39 pm PDT by
While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we've rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so. Public Betas of iOS 16 and More As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16,...
Read Full Article37 comments
Shazam Music Recognition Control Center

iPhone's Built-In Music Recognition Feature Syncs With Shazam App on iOS 16

Tuesday June 21, 2022 7:37 am PDT by
Since the release of iOS 14.2 in 2020, the iPhone has included a built-in Music Recognition feature in Control Center powered by Shazam. And with iOS 16, and also the iOS 15.6 beta, the feature has received a small but useful upgrade. As noted by Twitter user @someone_andrew, songs identified with Music Recognition in Control Center finally sync with the Shazam app. It also remains...
Read Full Article39 comments
home app ios 16

Apple Confirms iPad Will No Longer Be Supported as a Home Hub in iOS 16

Wednesday June 22, 2022 12:38 pm PDT by
The iPad will no longer be able to be used as a home hub following the launch of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and the HomePod 16 software this fall, Apple confirmed today. As discovered in iOS 16 code by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, Apple says that the iPad will no longer be supported as a home hub. This information will be displayed in the Home app after updating to iOS 16.A home ...
Read Full Article165 comments
customize wallpaper setting ios 16

iOS 16 Beta 2 Tidbits: New Wallpaper Colors, Backup Over LTE, SMS Filtering and More

Wednesday June 22, 2022 2:16 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers for testing purposes, and the new betas introduce new features and refine some of the changes that Apple made with the first iOS 16 release. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Lock Screen Photo Wallpaper Customization When customizing a photo on the Lock Screen, there are two new DuoTone and...
Read Full Article59 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at AR/VR Headset: 'Stay Tuned and You'll See What We Have to Offer'

Wednesday June 22, 2022 6:34 pm PDT by
CEO Tim Cook this week did an interview with China Daily, where he once again commented on on the future of augmented reality and hinted at Apple's work on an AR/VR headset. Render via designer Ian Zelbo Cook said that Apple is excited about the opportunities available with augmented reality, which is not too far off from prior comments that he's made, but he went on to say that people should ...
Read Full Article149 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to Developers

Wednesday June 22, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple unveiled the new software at WWDC and released the initial betas. Registered developers can download the iOS and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air. Given...
Read Full Article60 comments
apple back to school

Apple Said to Launch 2022 Back to School Promotion on Friday, Might Offer Gift Cards Instead of Free AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 8:27 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch its annual Back to School promotion in the United States on Friday, coinciding with the launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said Apple may offer a gift card with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad, rather than free AirPods like last year. UPDATE: Apple has launched its 2022 Back to School...
Read Full Article78 comments
12S HiRise3 LS15 HiRes

Twelve South Launches New 'HiRise 3' Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone. The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color ...
Read Full Article39 comments