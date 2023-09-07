Apple Releases iOS 16.6.1, iPadOS 16.6.1, and watchOS 9.6.2 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released iOS 16.6.1, iPadOS 16.6.1, and watchOS 9.6.2, minor updates for the iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS operating systems that came out last September. The launch of iOS 16.6.1 comes over a month after the release of iOS 16.6, an update that brought bug fixes.
iOS 16.6.1 and iPadOS 16.6.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users because of demand.
watchOS 9.6.2 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
According to Apple's release notes for the updates, they includes unspecified bug fixes and security improvements.
