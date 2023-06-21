Apple Releases iOS 16.5.1 With Fix for Lightning to USB Camera Adapter Bug

Apple today released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 operating system updates that came out last September. iOS 16.5.1 comes over a month after Apple released iOS 16.5.



‌‌‌iOS 16‌‌‌‌.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. It can take a few minutes for the updates to propagate to all users because of demand.

According to Apple's notes for the update, the update includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users. It also addresses a bug that could prevent charging with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter. Reports in May suggested that the Camera Adapter was not working with iPhones and iPads that had been updating to the iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates, with the adapter failing to power connected devices.

Apple has also released an iOS 15.7.7 security update for iPhone users who are unable to upgrade to the ‌iOS 16‌ operating system.