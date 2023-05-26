Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.4.1 to Prevent Downgrading
Following the launch of iOS 16.5 on May 18, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.4.1, the previously available version of iOS. Now that iOS 16.4.1 is no longer being signed, iPhone users are prevented from downgrading to that software version.
Apple routinely stops signing older versions of iOS after new releases come out to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so the fact that iOS 16.4 is no longer being signed is not unusual.
Released on April 7, iOS 16.4.1 was a minor bug fix update that came just under two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.5, the current publicly available version of iOS, brought some important bug fixes and a couple of feature additions, including a dedicated Sports tab in Apple News and a Pride Collection wallpaper for Lock Screens. Apple is also testing iOS 16.6 with developers and public beta testers.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.
Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the iPhone will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub.
With the iPhone attached to a MagSafe charging stand...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17 update for the iPhone will include improvements across several apps and features, including Wallet, Find My, SharePlay, and AirPlay, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to preview iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5, and the update should be released to all users in September.
In a report today, Gurman said the Wallet app in particular will...
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States.
The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
The iOS 17 update that Apple plans to announce in June will include a dedicated journaling app, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Wall Street Journal in April highlighted Apple's work on a Day One-style journaling app, but at the time, it was not clear if it would come in iOS 17.
According to Gurman, the app is indeed slated for inclusion in iOS 17, and it will introduce "note taking and...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...