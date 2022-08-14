In iOS 16, currently in beta, Apple has made it possible to isolate the subject of a picture from its background so that you can copy it to the clipboard for use elsewhere. This feature also works for images on the web. Keep reading to learn how it works.



With ‌iOS 16‌, Apple has enhanced its Visual Look Up capability for photos to such an extent you can now drag subjects right out of images, and it works not only in the Photos app, but also Safari. That means you can isolate subjects from images you found on the web and then share them in another app.



In Safari, find a webpage with an image that contains a clearly-defined subject. Long press on the image and select Copy Subject from the popover menu.



Now, exit Safari and then launch Messages, Mail, Notes, or another app that accepts images. In the chosen app, long press on the input field and tap Paste in the popover menu to insert your isolated subject.



Note that this feature doesn't work in third-party browsers like Chrome or Firefox. Also, it uses advanced machine learning and image analysis, therefore it is only available on phones with the A12 Bionic or newer chip.

The A12 Bionic processor debuted in 2018 in the iPhone XS, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XS Max, and the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XR, so you need to be using one of these iPhones or a later model for it to work.