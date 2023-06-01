Apple Releases Second Public Betas of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6

by

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a day after Apple provided the second betas to developers.

iOS 16
Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings app, going to General, selecting Software Update, tapping on Beta Updates, and selecting the iOS 16 Public Beta option.

iOS 16.6 seems to be a relatively minor update, although Apple does appear to be laying the groundwork for the launch of the previously announced iMessage Contact Key Verification feature.

Development on ‌iOS 16‌ is slowing down as Apple prepares for the unveiling of iOS 17 in just two weeks at WWDC, and iOS 16.6 is likely to be one of the last updates to ‌iOS 16‌ before the public release of ‌iOS 17‌ expected in September.

Apple has also seeded a new beta of watchOS 9.6 to public beta testers.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Popular Stories

google drive for desktop1

Google to Roll Out New 'Drive for Desktop' App in the Coming Weeks, Replacing Backup & Sync and Drive File Stream Clients

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:18 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Google announced that it planned to unify its Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync apps into a single Google Drive for desktop app. The company now says the new sync client will roll out "in the coming weeks" and has released additional information about what users can expect from the transition. To recap, there are currently two desktop sync solutions for using Google...
Read Full Article41 comments