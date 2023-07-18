Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidates (RCs) of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after the release of the fifth betas. RCs precede a public launch and mark the final version of the software that will be provided to iPhone and iPad users.



Registered developers can opt in to the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option and toggling on the iOS 16 Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 includes unspecified bug fixes and security improvements.

