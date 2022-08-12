In iOS 16, currently in beta, Apple has made several enhancements to its Safari browser, including some new features when working within Tab Groups. One of these is the ability to select webpages from your bookmarks so that they appear as Favorites in the Start Page of any new tab that you open within a specific Tab Group. Here's how it works.



If you're unfamiliar with Tab Groups, they provide a handy a way to easily save and manage related tabs, such as those used when planning trips or shopping. Apple introduced the feature in iOS 15 and you can check out our dedicated how-to article for more information.

When it comes to adding Favorites to specific Tab Groups, you'll first need to have some webpages in your bookmarks, and have created at least one Tab Group. Then you can follow these steps.

In the Safari tab browser, make sure your Tab Group is active by tapping the middle of the tab bar at the bottom of the screen and then selecting its name. Next, tap the plus (+) icon in the bottom-left corner to open a new tab showing a Start Page. Scroll to the bottom of the Start Page and tap Edit.



Toggle on the switch next to Tab Group Favorites, then tap the X in the top-right corner to close the Customize Start Page menu. At the top of the Start Page, tap the plus (+) in the square to add a Tab Group favorite.



Add a Favorite by tapping a webpage from your Bookmarks list. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to add more Favorites.



And now you're done. Your Tab Group favorites will now appear in the Start Page of every new tab that you open in the Tab Group.