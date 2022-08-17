In iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, currently in beta, Apple allows you to share Tab Groups in Safari. Keep reading to learn how it's done.



Introduced in iOS 15, Tab Groups are designed to make organizing and preserving open tabs more manageable in Safari without having to have those tabs active.

In a Tab Group, you can easily collect and save related tabs, whether the webpages are being used to help you plan a trip or to work on a project. And in ‌iOS 16‌, you can share those tabs with colleagues, friends and family, allowing multiple people to contribute links and work together.



To share a currently open Tab Group in Safari, tap the Share sheet icon (the square with an arrow pointing out), then simply select a person to share it with.



Once you've sent an invite using Messages, you can see who has access to the Tab Group by tapping the user profile icon in the top-right corner of the tab browser interface.