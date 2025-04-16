Apple Releases Wireless CarPlay Fix

If you have been experiencing issues with wireless CarPlay in your vehicle lately, it was likely due to a software bug that has now been fixed.



Apple released iOS 18.4.1 today, and the update's release notes say it "addresses a rare issue that prevents wireless CarPlay connection in certain vehicles."

If wireless CarPlay was acting up for you, updating your iPhone to iOS 18.4.1 should help.

iOS 18.4.1 also includes other bug fixes and security updates.

To update your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap on General → Software Update.