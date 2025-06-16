Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 18.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming over a month after Apple released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.



iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

With the iOS 18.6 update, Apple may bring Apple Intelligence to China for the first time. Apple is expected to partner with Alibaba and Baidu for AI features in the country, but it is not clear if this has been delayed because Apple is facing regulatory hurdles in China.

We don't know of any other new features expected for iOS 18.6, and Apple is winding down work on iOS 18 as it shifts focus to iOS 26. ‌iOS 26‌ is in beta testing right now and it is set to be released in September.