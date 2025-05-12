Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a build number of 22F76, so those that had the RC installed will see another update.

iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 are on the smaller side, featuring a limited number of new features. There's an update to Screen Time that lets parents know when a Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device, and there is support for carrier-provided satellite features on iPhone 13 models. Apple's full release notes are below.



This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: A new Pride Harmony wallpaper

Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device

Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device

Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen

Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339 Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

Apple will soon be shifting focus to iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, which are set to debut at the June Worldwide Developers Conference, but Apple does plan to release an iOS 18.6 update to bring Apple Intelligence to China.