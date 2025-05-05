Apple Says iOS 18.5 Coming Soon, Here is What's New

In its press release for the new Pride Band today, Apple said that iOS 18.5 is "upcoming," following more than a month of beta testing.



We expect the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate to be released later today, and this should be the final beta version, barring any last-minute bugs or changes. The software update should then be released to the general public next week.

iOS 18.5 is a relatively minor update for the iPhone, with only a few additions discovered so far. Below, we recap all of the known changes.

Specifically, there are a few changes in the Mail and Settings apps. The update will also include a new Pride wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.



Mail

In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner.



This was already an option on earlier iOS versions, but it was buried in the Settings app.



Settings

In the Settings app, AppleCare+ coverage information is more prominent.

Pride

Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.

The new Pride Edition Sport Band has rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, and it is available to order on Apple.com starting today.



Apple said a matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper will be available when iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 are released to the public. The wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices.