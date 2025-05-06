iOS 18.5 Brings Support for Carrier Satellite Connectivity to iPhone 13

The iOS 18.5 update that Apple plans to release next week will enable carrier-provided satellite features on iPhone 13 models, adding satellite connectivity to iPhones that do not support Apple's built-in satellite functionality through Globalstar.



Apple says that satellite connectivity provided by carriers will be enabled on all ‌iPhone‌ 13 models, including the ‌iPhone‌ 13, ‌iPhone‌ 13 mini, ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone‌ 13 Pro Max. To use the feature, ‌iPhone‌ 13 users will need cellular service that offers a satellite connectivity option, and there are several carriers that have been rolling out the functionality.

In the United States, T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to provide customers with Starlink Direct service for connecting to Starlink satellites when Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity are unavailable. au and One NZ have also introduced satellite connectivity, as has Verizon, though Verizon's satellite option does not currently work with ‌iPhone‌.

Apple has included built-in satellite connectivity in all iPhones dating back to the ‌iPhone‌ 14 lineup, with connectivity provided through a partnership with Globalstar. Satellite connectivity is useful in rural and remote areas where cellular towers are not available.