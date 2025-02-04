Apple Launches New 'Invites' App

by

Apple today announced the launch of a new app called "Invites," which is designed to allow users to plan events like birthday parties, graduations, vacations, baby showers, and more.

General Apple Invites Feature

"With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. "Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events."

The app supports creating invitations that can be sent out to people. There are options to choose a background image from the Photos app, choose one of Apple's built-in images, or select an emoji background, with font customization available. Apple automatically adds in information from the Maps and Weather apps so that invitees have all of the data they need for an event, such as weather conditions and directions.

Apple designed Invites with Apple Intelligence in mind. When creating an invite, there is an option to take advantage of Image Playground to create original images using text-based descriptions. Writing Tools can also be employed to find the ideal phrasing for an invitation.

apple invites screenshots
People who receive invites can RSVP, and there is a built-in method that allows the sender to track who has responded. When the event happens, there's an option to create a collaborative event soundtrack so everyone can contribute music, and a dedicated shared album lets event goers see photos and videos and contribute their own.

Invites is an iCloud+ service, which means that it is available to iCloud+ subscribers. ‌iCloud‌+ is priced starting at $0.99 per month, and it provides users with additional ‌iCloud‌ storage over the free 5GB that comes with any device.

While anyone is able to respond to an Invite that's sent out, creating invites is limited to ‌iCloud‌+ subscribers. Apple Invites is available for all iPhone models that run iOS 18 or later, and the app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Popular Stories

App Store vs EU Feature 2

Apple Says It Doesn't Approve of EU Porn App

Monday February 3, 2025 1:15 pm PST by
Apple does not approve of the "Hot Tub" pornography app that was released for the iPhone in the EU using alternative app distribution, Apple said in a statement to MacRumors. Further, Apple is concerned about the potential user safety risks with a pornography app, and says that it undermines consumer trust in the Apple ecosystem. We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore...
Read Full Article328 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
apple power beats pro 2

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:15 am PST by
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11. Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said. Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Read Full Article42 comments
applecare apple care banner

AppleCare+ Policy Change Coming to Apple Stores

Sunday February 2, 2025 8:34 am PST by
Starting next week, Apple's retail stores will no longer offer AppleCare+ plans as a one-time purchase, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said the stores will only offer AppleCare+ as a subscription. For example, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $9.99 per month, or $199 upfront for two years. The latter option would no longer be available at Apple's stores....
Read Full Article144 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple May Launch New iCloud Invite Tool Codenamed 'Confetti' This Week

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
As early as this week, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service for event invites, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said the service will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through a ...
Read Full Article71 comments
top stories 2025 02 01

Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

Saturday February 1, 2025 6:00 am PST by
January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more. We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details! iOS...
Read Full Article5 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone SE 4 Rumors

Friday January 31, 2025 8:29 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 as it nears launch. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation iPhone SE is widely rumored to feature an iPhone 14-style all-screen design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C. Images of dummy models showcasing the new design were ...
Read Full Article18 comments

Top Rated Comments

daanodinot Avatar
daanodinot
56 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Probably one of those cute ideas that will go nowhere. Discontinued in a few years, I’m calling it.
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eilavid Avatar
eilavid
57 minutes ago at 08:04 am
I have iCloud+, but I think it's hilarious that invite creation is behind a paywall.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Alwaysfindsaway Avatar
Alwaysfindsaway
54 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Great, now all I need is friends
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolaaron88 Avatar
coolaaron88
55 minutes ago at 08:05 am
This app is also iPhone only. Apple really hates the iPad.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
54 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Such a strange thing to be spending resources and time on, given the overall product and software landscape at Apple
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
usbwire Avatar
usbwire
55 minutes ago at 08:06 am
A nice idea for an app! But locked to creating events behind iCloud+? That’s a poor choice that will lead to less users, even though those who can respond to events aren’t required to have iCloud+.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments