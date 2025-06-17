iOS 18.6 Beta Code Includes Reference to Apple's Rumored Home Hub
Apple is rumored to be working on an all-new smart home hub, and an alleged reference to the device has been discovered in the iOS 18.6 beta.
9to5Mac today reported that iOS 18.6's code includes a new "apple-logo-1088@2x~home.png" image asset. According to the report, the "~home" suffix indicates that the image asset is intended to be limited to Apple's rumored homeOS operating system for the home hub, which is expected to have a square iPad-like screen.
If the report is accurate about the image asset, it serves as further proof that Apple is continuing to work on the home hub's software.
Apple's smart home hub is rumored to feature a 6-inch or 7-inch display, and the A18 chip from iPhone 16 models. The device can reportedly be attached to a speaker base, or mounted on a wall, and it would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, use Apple's intercom feature between rooms in a house, and more. It might even double as a home security system with an Apple-designed camera.
While recent homeOS trademark activity that might be connected to Apple fueled hopes that the company would provide an early preview of the home hub at its WWDC 2025 developer conference last week, that did not end up happening.
Apple originally planned to unveil the home hub in March 2025, but the device's launch was reportedly postponed as a result of Apple delaying its personalized Siri features. The device is unlikely to launch until those features are ready.
In March, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a HomePod with a screen would enter mass production in the third quarter of 2025. Kuo is likely referring to the rumored home hub, and if his timeframe remains accurate, then the device could still be announced at some point later this year. A launch is expected by next year at the latest.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve).
The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro.
The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the Apple Vision Pro. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of...
iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why.
In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like ...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you skipped the iPhone...
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements.
While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way.
By the time the ...
Apple's Terminal app is getting a visual refresh in macOS Tahoe, and it's the first notable design update since the command-line tool debuted.
The updated Terminal will support 24-bit color and Powerline fonts, according to Apple's State of the Platforms presentation at WWDC25. The app will also adopt the new Liquid Glass aesthetic with redesigned themes that align with macOS 26's broader...