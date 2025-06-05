iPhone Users Say Mail App Suddenly Showing Blank Screen on iOS 18.5

If the Mail app on your iPhone is not working lately, you are not alone.



A growing number of iPhone users are seeing a blank screen in the Mail app, according to comments posted across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, Apple Support Community, and other online discussion platforms. Affected users are unable to view any emails in their inboxes, and the app can also become glitchy and unresponsive.

The issue does not appear to be tied to any specific iPhone model, and the underlying cause is unknown. Most if not all affected users said their iPhones were running iOS 18.5, but it is unclear why online discussion about this issue only started to gain traction within the past few days, given that the update was released more than three weeks ago.

Affected users said restarting their iPhones temporarily solves the issue, but a permanent solution has yet to be identified. MacRumors has emailed Apple about the matter, and we will update this story if and when the company responds to the inquiry.

The issue is not reflected on Apple's system status page as of writing.

Thanks, Steve Ryan!