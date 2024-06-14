You Can Give Siri a New Name With iOS 18's Vocal Shortcuts

by

Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that ‌iOS 18‌ is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word.

iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature
With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that ‌Siri‌ can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey ‌Siri‌."

To set up a Vocal Shortcut for ‌Siri‌, open up the Settings app, go to Accessibility, and scroll down to Vocal Shortcuts. From there, choose "Set Up Vocal Shortcuts," and select "‌Siri‌" (not ‌Siri‌ Request). Type in the new name that you want to use to activate ‌Siri‌, such as "Computer."

siri vocal shortcut setup
Once your new name is set, you can say that name to activate ‌Siri‌ on the iPhone. Note that this is limited to the ‌iPhone‌, and it does not sync to other devices like HomePod so you'll still need to use "‌Siri‌" for those devices.

siri vocal shortcut setup 2
As noted on Reddit, if you set this up, you need to pause to wait for it to activate before you give a command. With ‌Siri‌, you can say an entire phrase, like "Hey ‌Siri‌ what time is it?" without stopping. That does not work with the Vocal Shortcut setup. You need to state the wake word, pause, and then give the command once the wake word has activated ‌Siri‌.

Because of the delay, this isn't likely an option that most people are going to want to use permanently, though ‌Siri‌ will still activate with "Hey ‌Siri‌" as well as the shortcut.

Vocal Shortcuts can be used to set a voice command to run any shortcut, plus you can set up triggers for apps, system features like taking a screenshot, changing volume, scrolling, activating Control Center, and more. Vocal Shortcuts can be paired with a custom sound instead of speech, and it is a useful accessibility option aimed at those who need alternative ways to activate system features.

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
29 minutes ago at 04:47 pm

I renamed her to Alexa.
Dyslexa would be more fitting.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
38 minutes ago at 04:37 pm
I renamed her to Alexa.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jooish Avatar
jooish
38 minutes ago at 04:38 pm
I hope I can use profanity. Hey "dumb b*tch", turn off the lights.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iAppleOrchard Avatar
iAppleOrchard
38 minutes ago at 04:38 pm
Lol people are going to have fun with this...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
25 minutes ago at 04:50 pm
"Hey dummy"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Alfieg Avatar
Alfieg
18 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
Happy to wait instead of being rudely interrupted by uh huh if I pause for a nano second to think after I say hey siri (and then recoil in pain because nobody outside of the states says hey to anything in the first place.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments