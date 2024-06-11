iOS 18 Adds Pop-Out Bezel Animation When Pressing iPhone Buttons

iOS 18 includes a small but interesting change for the buttons on the iPhone, adding more of a visual element when changing volume, activating the Action button, or locking the screen. When you press an ‌iPhone‌ button in ‌iOS 18‌, the display bezel bulges outward slightly.



This feature is available for the volume buttons, Action button and the power button, and it will also likely be used for the Capture button that's rumored for the iPhone 16 models. With the ‌iPhone 16‌, Apple is adding a dedicated button to make it easier to film and take photos in landscape orientation.

The button will be on the bottom right side of the ‌iPhone‌, a good distance below the power button. Rumors suggest that the Capture button could be capacitive and flush with the side of the ‌iPhone 16‌, so having the display pop out a bit when it's used would provide a useful visual indicator.