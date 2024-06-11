iOS 18 Adds Pop-Out Bezel Animation When Pressing iPhone Buttons

by

iOS 18 includes a small but interesting change for the buttons on the iPhone, adding more of a visual element when changing volume, activating the Action button, or locking the screen. When you press an ‌iPhone‌ button in ‌iOS 18‌, the display bezel bulges outward slightly.

ios 18 button bulge
This feature is available for the volume buttons, Action button and the power button, and it will also likely be used for the Capture button that's rumored for the iPhone 16 models. With the ‌iPhone 16‌, Apple is adding a dedicated button to make it easier to film and take photos in landscape orientation.

The button will be on the bottom right side of the ‌iPhone‌, a good distance below the power button. Rumors suggest that the Capture button could be capacitive and flush with the side of the ‌iPhone 16‌, so having the display pop out a bit when it's used would provide a useful visual indicator.


This small feature can be seen on iPhones running ‌iOS 18‌, but Apple did not include it on the iPad. As of right now, ‌iOS 18‌ is available for registered developers, but Apple plans to release a public beta in July.

Top Rated Comments

windywalks Avatar
windywalks
19 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Probably a sign of things to come - solid state buttons.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rb24 Avatar
rb24
9 minutes ago at 10:51 am
PLEASE don't start putting macrumors videos on Insta for articles
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pksv Avatar
pksv
14 minutes ago at 10:47 am
aaaand... it's not centered ?

"attention" to details

Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applepotato666 Avatar
applepotato666
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
It feels tacky to me because it provides a visual cue to what I already received feedback for by pressing the buttons and feeling the click. But this together with the “Off/On” icon in the control center pretty much confirms they’re preparing for capacitive buttons.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dguisinger Avatar
dguisinger
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Man Apple really seems to focus on some weird stuff....
I just want countless bugs fixed... is that too much to ask?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
8 minutes ago at 10:52 am


aaaand... it's not centered ?

"attention" to details
I can’t unsee this now ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments