Apple Releases iOS 18.6 Public Beta

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers.



Testers who have signed up for beta updates through Apple's beta site can download iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

When the developer betas came out earlier this week, we didn't find any notable new features. Apple initially planned to release Apple Intelligence in China in the iOS 18.6 beta, but that plan may have been delayed due to ongoing regulatory issues.

We don't know what's in iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, but the updates seem to focus on smaller changes and bug fixes.

Apple is also beta testing iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, and while betas are limited to developers right now, a public beta will be coming in July.