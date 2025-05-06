Apple Seeds iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 Release Candidates

Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. The release candidate represents the final version of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 that will be released to the public should no bugs be found.



iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

So far, iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 are relatively minor updates, introducing just a few new design changes. There are more options for reverting the Mail app back to the prior design, including removing contact photos, and AppleCare info is easier to find. The update also likely has bug fixes and performance improvements that are less obvious, plus it will add new Pride wallpapers.

Apple is transitioning to iOS 19 and iPadOS 19, which are set to be previewed in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 are likely to launch next week.