Here Are Apple's Full iOS 18.5 Release Notes

by

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week.

iOS 18
With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta testing period.

The update adds a new wallpaper that matches this year's Pride Apple Watch Band, along with a new parental alert when a child is able to bypass the Screen Time passcode. Apple also added support for carrier-provided satellite services on the iPhone 13, and a feature for using an ‌iPhone‌ to purchase content within the Apple TV app on a third-party device.

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

  • A new Pride Harmony wallpaper
  • Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device
  • Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device
  • Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen
  • Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

Should no bugs be found in the iOS 18.5 release candidate, we expect to see iOS 18.5 released next week alongside iPadOS 18.5 and macOS Sequoia 15.5.

Top Rated Comments

Nermal Avatar
Nermal
43 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
And what about bug fixes? Like a fix for the iMessage text field sometimes going partway off the screen when you add a photo? Or the Close Tab button in Safari intermittently not working? Or Safari's Favourites list sometimes coming up blank? Or...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
csalm87 Avatar
csalm87
43 minutes ago at 02:32 pm
Ever since iOS 18.4, HomeKit Secure Video streams in the Home app are super low quality. Hope this fixes that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sputnikv Avatar
sputnikv
48 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
i can't imagine a set of features with a smaller set of users
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
30 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
-More bugs.
-Another animated wallpaper that uses single digit % of your CPU at all times.
-More gender netural emojis.
-We're so excited to announce our new bugs! We think you're going to love it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
14 minutes ago at 03:02 pm
Just give us a stable iOS please. o_O
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
8 minutes ago at 03:07 pm

Just give us a stable iOS please. o_O
Just minimizing the number of features should work right? :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments