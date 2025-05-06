Here Are Apple's Full iOS 18.5 Release Notes

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week.



With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta testing period.

The update adds a new wallpaper that matches this year's Pride Apple Watch Band, along with a new parental alert when a child is able to bypass the Screen Time passcode. Apple also added support for carrier-provided satellite services on the iPhone 13, and a feature for using an ‌iPhone‌ to purchase content within the Apple TV app on a third-party device.



This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: A new Pride Harmony wallpaper

Parents now receive a notification when the Screen Time passcode is used on a child's device

Buy with iPhone is available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app on a 3rd party device

Fixes an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app may display a black screen

Support for carrier-provided satellite features is available on iPhone 13 (all models). For more information visit: https://support.apple.com/122339 Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: https://support.apple.com/100100

Should no bugs be found in the iOS 18.5 release candidate, we expect to see iOS 18.5 released next week alongside iPadOS 18.5 and macOS Sequoia 15.5.