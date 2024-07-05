In iOS 18, Apple added several new accessibility features, and one feature in particular that is likely to have widespread appeal among car passengers is Vehicle Motion Cues, which aims to prevent motion sickness when looking at an iPhone or iPad.

vehicle motion cues
According to Apple, research shows that motion sickness is commonly caused by a sensory conflict between what a person sees and what they feel, which can prevent some users from comfortably using ‌‌iPhone‌‌ or ‌‌iPad‌‌ while riding in a moving vehicle.

Vehicle Motion Cues are designed to avoid this sensory conflict with the use of visual elements on the display that indicate real-time changes in motion. Apple explains:

With Vehicle Motion Cues, animated dots on the edges of the screen represent changes in vehicle motion to help reduce sensory conflict without interfering with the main content. Using sensors built into iPhone and iPad, Vehicle Motion Cues recognizes when a user is in a moving vehicle and responds accordingly. The feature can be set to show automatically on iPhone, or can be turned on and off in Control Center.

As things stand in the latest ‌iOS 18‌ beta, the Vehicle Motion Cues switch does not work in Settings ➝ Accessibility ➝ Motion, likely because of a bug that hasn't been fixed yet, but that doesn't mean you can't try it out and see if it works for you. Fortunately, the same option works in Control Center. If you're running the ‌iOS 18‌ beta, here's how to enable it.

  1. Invoke Control Center with a diagonal swipe from the top-right corner of the screen (or with a swipe up from the bottom if your ‌iPhone‌ has a Home button).
  2. Press and hold on any space in the Control Center to enter the customize mode, then tap Add a Control at the bottom.
  3. Swipe up to the "Vision Accessibility" controls, then choose Vehicle Motion Cues.
    control center

  4. Press and hold a space in the Control Center to exit the customize mode.
  5. Tap the Vehicle Motion Cues button, then choose On or Only in Vehicle.

If you turned on the feature, you should now see the motion cues – roving little dots – around the edges of your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ screen. If you opted for the automatic activation, wait until you're in a moving vehicle for the cues to appear.

control center
There's no guarantee that it will work, but with a bit of luck, the feature will allow you to look at what's on your device for the duration of your journey without you starting to feel nauseous.

Top Rated Comments

Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
6 hours ago at 09:19 am
Would probably feel less nauseous if just kept my eyes on the road and stopped typinging this out at 300 km/h on das autobahn ?
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Martin Bland Avatar
Martin Bland
6 hours ago at 09:29 am
Heaven forbid anyone look out the window
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
btrach144 Avatar
btrach144
6 hours ago at 09:44 am
Honestly, my most look forwarded to feature of iOS 18.

The older I get, the more I experience motion sickness and have to put my phone down while the passenger in a car.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
5 hours ago at 10:12 am

The older I get, the more I experience motion sickness and have to put my phone down while driving.
Good. You should not have your phone in your hand while you're driving, period. This is a feature for passengers in moving vehicles.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
6 hours ago at 09:20 am

Please bring to Mac. I don't get motion sickness in cars on my phone but I do on my Mac.
Same here especially on my iMac. Not sure if it’s the screen size or of the lack of space but it truly affects my productivity
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
6 hours ago at 09:33 am
Such a simple, elegant solution if it works.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

