Apple Again Changes EU App Store Rules and Fees to Comply With DMA

Apple is updating its App Store linking rules and fees in the European Union to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act, Apple said today.



Apps distributed through EU storefronts can now communicate information about non-App Store purchase options and deals for digital goods available through websites, alternative app marketplaces, or other apps. Developers can let customers access alternate purchase options outside the app, within an app through a web view, or through a native app experience.

Developers will be able to design and execute offer promotions in their apps, and can include information about subscription pricing or any other offers available within or outside the app. There can be actionable links that can be tapped, clicked, or scanned, and there are no limitations on URLs.

Apple says that developers who opt to promote offers for digital goods and services will need to agree to new business terms and pay an initial acquisition fee and a store services fee. Apps that also use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement will also need to pay a new Core Technology Commission. In Apple's own words:



App Store apps that communicate and promote offers for digital goods or services will be subject to new business terms for those transactions - an initial acquisition fee, store services fee, and for apps on the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (EU) Addendum, the Core Technology Commission (CTC). The CTC reflects the value Apple provides developers through ongoing investments in the tools, technologies, and services that enable them to build and share innovative apps with users.

By January 1, 2026, Apple plans to move to a single business model in the EU for all developers. Apple will transition from the Core Technology Fee (CTF) to the new Core Technology Commission (CTC) for digital goods and services. For now, there are some instances where developers will pay the CTC, and other developers will pay the CTF until Apple transitions to the unified system.

Apps with external purchase links will pay the CTC. Apps that just reference deals outside of the ‌App Store‌ and do not have actionable links will continue to pay the CTF for now.

Developers who use the External Purchase Link Entitlement and those who use the Alternative Terms Addendum will pay a reduced store services fee under a new two-tier store services system that Apple created. Apple's Store services are split into two tiers:

Store Services Tier 1: This tier provides capabilities needed for app delivery, trust & safety, app management, and engagement; and features a reduced store services fee. This tier is mandatory for apps communicating and promoting offers.

This tier provides capabilities needed for app delivery, trust & safety, app management, and engagement; and features a reduced store services fee. This tier is mandatory for apps communicating and promoting offers. Store Services Tier 2: This tier is optional, and provides additional capabilities for app delivery and management, engagement, curation & personalization, app insights, and developer marketing.

Apps that use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement will pay the following fees:

5% CTC for both tiers.

5% store services fee for tier 1 and 13% for tier 2 (10% for Small Business Program participants and subscriptions after the first year).

2% initial acquisition fee, which is waived for Small Business Program participants.

Apps that use the Alternative Terms Addendum (no external links) will pay the following fees:

0.50 euro CTF for both tiers.

2% initial acquisition fee for both tiers (0 for Small Business Program participants).

5% store services fee for tier 1, and 13 percent store services fee for tier 2 (10 percent for Small Business Program).

The Alternative Terms Addendum applies to apps that reference deals available outside of the ‌App Store‌ but do not have actionable links, while the StoreKit Link Entitlement with CTC is for apps that include actionable links for purchasing digital goods outside of the in-app purchase system. Eventually, the CTC will replace the CTF for all developers.

Developers using either option will need to report external transactions to Apple with the External Purchase Server API for commission calculations and fee collections. Developers are not able to offer both ‌App Store‌ in-app purchases and alternative payment options within the same app on the same ‌App Store‌ storefront in the EU, according to Apple.

Starting with iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, iPhone and iPad users will see a new interface for installing alternative app marketplaces or apps from a developer's website. Later in 2025, Apple plans to provide an API that will let developers initiate the download of alternatively distributed apps they publish from within their app.

Apple's new rules are complicated, so developers who distribute apps in the EU are encouraged to read Apple's new DMA compliance information.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that the European Commission forced it to make the changes to the ‌App Store‌. "We disagree with this outcome and plan to appeal," reads the statement.