Apple Again Changes EU App Store Rules and Fees to Comply With DMA

by

Apple is updating its App Store linking rules and fees in the European Union to comply with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act, Apple said today.

Apps distributed through EU storefronts can now communicate information about non-App Store purchase options and deals for digital goods available through websites, alternative app marketplaces, or other apps. Developers can let customers access alternate purchase options outside the app, within an app through a web view, or through a native app experience.

Developers will be able to design and execute offer promotions in their apps, and can include information about subscription pricing or any other offers available within or outside the app. There can be actionable links that can be tapped, clicked, or scanned, and there are no limitations on URLs.

Apple says that developers who opt to promote offers for digital goods and services will need to agree to new business terms and pay an initial acquisition fee and a store services fee. Apps that also use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement will also need to pay a new Core Technology Commission. In Apple's own words:

App Store apps that communicate and promote offers for digital goods or services will be subject to new business terms for those transactions - an initial acquisition fee, store services fee, and for apps on the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement (EU) Addendum, the Core Technology Commission (CTC). The CTC reflects the value Apple provides developers through ongoing investments in the tools, technologies, and services that enable them to build and share innovative apps with users.

By January 1, 2026, Apple plans to move to a single business model in the EU for all developers. Apple will transition from the Core Technology Fee (CTF) to the new Core Technology Commission (CTC) for digital goods and services. For now, there are some instances where developers will pay the CTC, and other developers will pay the CTF until Apple transitions to the unified system.

Apps with external purchase links will pay the CTC. Apps that just reference deals outside of the ‌App Store‌ and do not have actionable links will continue to pay the CTF for now.

Developers who use the External Purchase Link Entitlement and those who use the Alternative Terms Addendum will pay a reduced store services fee under a new two-tier store services system that Apple created. Apple's Store services are split into two tiers:

  • Store Services Tier 1: This tier provides capabilities needed for app delivery, trust & safety, app management, and engagement; and features a reduced store services fee. This tier is mandatory for apps communicating and promoting offers.
  • Store Services Tier 2: This tier is optional, and provides additional capabilities for app delivery and management, engagement, curation & personalization, app insights, and developer marketing.

Apps that use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement will pay the following fees:

  • 5% CTC for both tiers.
  • 5% store services fee for tier 1 and 13% for tier 2 (10% for Small Business Program participants and subscriptions after the first year).
  • 2% initial acquisition fee, which is waived for Small Business Program participants.

Apps that use the Alternative Terms Addendum (no external links) will pay the following fees:

  • 0.50 euro CTF for both tiers.
  • 2% initial acquisition fee for both tiers (0 for Small Business Program participants).
  • 5% store services fee for tier 1, and 13 percent store services fee for tier 2 (10 percent for Small Business Program).

The Alternative Terms Addendum applies to apps that reference deals available outside of the ‌App Store‌ but do not have actionable links, while the StoreKit Link Entitlement with CTC is for apps that include actionable links for purchasing digital goods outside of the in-app purchase system. Eventually, the CTC will replace the CTF for all developers.

Developers using either option will need to report external transactions to Apple with the External Purchase Server API for commission calculations and fee collections. Developers are not able to offer both ‌App Store‌ in-app purchases and alternative payment options within the same app on the same ‌App Store‌ storefront in the EU, according to Apple.

Starting with iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, iPhone and iPad users will see a new interface for installing alternative app marketplaces or apps from a developer's website. Later in 2025, Apple plans to provide an API that will let developers initiate the download of alternatively distributed apps they publish from within their app.

Apple's new rules are complicated, so developers who distribute apps in the EU are encouraged to read Apple's new DMA compliance information.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple said that the European Commission forced it to make the changes to the ‌App Store‌. "We disagree with this outcome and plan to appeal," reads the statement.

Top Rated Comments

bollman Avatar
bollman
38 minutes ago at 12:33 pm
You?do?not?have?to?go?outside?the?AppStore
You are free to to keep using the AppStore and avoid the apps that refuses to sell via AppStore.
I for one, have no interest in giving Apple money for my Spotify subscription. Why should they collect a monthly fee?
Apple decided on their model of giving everything away for free to developers (more or less) and instead collect it from me, or the developer (mostly me, since a lot of services are more expensive via AppStore than outside).
Raise the developer fee instead. Hopefully that would get rid of the 95% crap that populates the AppStore.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SanderEvers Avatar
SanderEvers
29 minutes ago at 12:43 pm

You?do?not?have?to?go?outside?the?AppStore
You are free to to keep using the AppStore and avoid the apps that refuses to sell via AppStore.
I for one, have no interest in giving Apple money for my Spotify subscription. Why should they collect a monthly fee?
Apple decided on their model of giving everything away for free to developers (more or less) and instead collect it from me, or the developer (mostly me, since a lot of services are more expensive via AppStore than outside).
Raise the developer fee instead. Hopefully that would get rid of the 95% crap that populates the AppStore.
Except when developers block you from using your Apple account and require you to make an account on their platform that most likely is less secure and less privacy focused.

I stopped using Spotify when they started complaining about Apple. And am now - for years - a big fan of Apple Music. Also Apple pays artist a lot more for their streams than Spotify does.

I will not use Spotify or the Epic Games Store ever (again).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
48 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
The DMA is pathetic and harms the consumer. Consumers don't want to go outside the app and this creates an unnecessary extra step. This is just beyond greed by Tim Sweeney of Epic Games and the like. It's objectively true.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzi Avatar
Fuzzi
23 minutes ago at 12:48 pm

This was possible for several years. Spotify can sell the subscription THEN tell the user to download the app.

If Apple acquired the paid user for Spotify, they deserve a finder fee
following that logic, google would deserve a finder fee for many things ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breenmask Avatar
breenmask
28 minutes ago at 12:44 pm

I for one, have no interest in giving Apple money for my Spotify subscription. Why should they collect a monthly fee?

This was possible for several years. Spotify can sell the subscription THEN tell the user to download the app.

If Apple acquired the paid user for Spotify, they deserve a finder fee
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
44 minutes ago at 12:27 pm

The DMA is pathetic and harms the consumer. Consumers don't want to go outside the app and this creates an unnecessary extra step. This is just beyond greed by Tim Sweeney of Epic Games and the like. It's objectively true.
Yep. Cold hard facts EU DMA supporters don't want you to know.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments