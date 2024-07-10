iOS 18 Includes Two New Background Sounds to Help You Focus or Rest

by

The upcoming iOS 18 update for the iPhone includes two new Background Sounds: Night and Fire.

iOS 18 Control Center Background Sounds
Introduced on iOS 15, the Background Sounds feature allows you to play ambient background sounds on your iPhone to help you focus or rest. Other available sounds include Balanced Noise, Bright Noise, Dark Noise, Ocean, Rain, and Stream.

Background Sounds is a free feature built into the iPhone that offers similar functionality as apps such as Dark Noise. We have a step-by-step guide that outlines how to turn on the feature in the Settings app or in Control Center.

iOS 18 is currently in beta for developers, and a public beta will be available soon. The update should be widely released in September.

The new Backgrounds Sounds are also included in the iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia betas.

Top Rated Comments

MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
2 hours ago at 07:44 am
Honestly, this is the first time I have read about this feature. Quite cool!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sleven
sleven
2 hours ago at 08:03 am
Background sounds should not be buried so deep that it requires the usage of shortcuts to access/utilize.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eshotime
eshotime
2 hours ago at 07:47 am
This is great! I use this everyday while working. One of my favorite features. I'm glad that that it hasn't been forgotten.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea
coffeemilktea
2 hours ago at 07:47 am
Rick Astley on loop is the only background noise I need in life to be happy. :cool:

(Joking aside, these new sounds seem pretty intriguing!)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gk_brown
gk_brown
2 hours ago at 07:55 am

Honestly, this is the first time I have read about this feature. Quite cool!
Same here. Why isn't this just a regular app?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
derdante
derdante
2 hours ago at 08:26 am
Are they finally going to fix the issue that makes background noises cut out randomly sometimes? It's been broken for a long time now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments