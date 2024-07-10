10+ Changes to Control Center in iOS 18

by

Apple redid the Control Center in iOS 18, and it's one of the biggest changes to the iPhone and the iPad outside of Apple Intelligence. The interface is much more customizable, there are more Control Center options, and controls can be accessed from new places.

iOS 18 Control Center Guide 1
This guide highlights all of the new Control Center changes that Apple added in ‌iOS 18‌ (and iPadOS 18).

Reorder Controls

With iOS 17, you could choose some of the controls that were available in Control Center, but in ‌iOS 18‌, customization goes much further. For the first time, you can rearrange Control Center quick access buttons into a layout that best suits your needs.

ios 18 control center customization
Apple has designed a Home Screen-style grid for the Control Center, with an 8x4 arrangement of open circular spots where different controls can be placed. You can fill up all the empty circle spots, or choose to leave blank spaces between columns and rows.

None of the Control Center buttons are permanent, and every one that you opt to use can be moved, duplicated, deleted, and rearranged as needed. To move controls, follow these steps.

  1. Swipe down from the right upper corner of your ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ display to open up Control Center.
  2. Long press on any empty space and hold until the grid shows up, or tap on the "+" button at the upper left of the display.
  3. Use a finger to grab an icon and move it where you want it to be.
  4. Tap at the top or the bottom of the display to exit the grid mode.

Resize and Delete Controls

Control Center controls can be resized, so you can make your most used buttons bigger and easier to press. Single button controls like Dark Mode, Flashlight, Timer, Low Power Mode, Voice Memo, and Remote can be up to four grid circles in size.

ios 18 control center icon sizing
Options include a single grid circle, a two grid circle that's horizontal, which adds the control's name, and a four grid circle arranged in a square shape. The majority of controls are limited to these sizes.

Some modules like volume and brightness can only be two horizontal circles in size, with Apple not offering an option to modify the shape or size. The aggregated connectivity controls can take up four spots of the grid in a square shape, or the entire thing with no options in between.

Controls like those for multiple smart home accessories and scenes have more sizing options and can be four grid spaces long or four spaces in a grid, eight spaces, sixteen spaces, or 24 spaces at maximum. The Now Playing control has a similar set of options, but can take up the entire grid.

To resize controls, follow these steps:

  1. Long press in an open space in the Control Center or tap the "+" button.
  2. Grab the bottom right corner of an icon, which has a curved, highlighted marker to indicate that it can be manipulated.
  3. Drag and pull outward to make a control bigger, or push up and over to make it smaller. There will be minimum and maximum sizes that vary for different controls.
  4. Tap at the top or bottom of the display to exit the editing menu, or just wait and it will close automatically after a few seconds with no interaction.

To delete any Control Center control, follow the steps above to enter edit mode and tap on the "-" button.

Control Center controls are now organized into a gallery that can be accessed from the Control Center interface. To get to the Control Center gallery, long press on the display or use the "+" button to enter editing mode, and then tap on "Add a Control."

ios 18 control center gallery
The main part of the gallery has a selection of suggested controls, and if you scroll down, you'll see options organized into the following categories: Accessibility, Capture, Clock, Connectivity, Display and Brightness, Focus, Hearing Accessibility, Home, Motor Accessibility, Notes, Now Playing, Remote, Shortcuts, Sounds, Translate, Utilities, Vision Accessibility, Voice Memos, Wallet, and Watch.

There is a search interface right at the top of the gallery so if you're looking for something specific, you can just search for it rather than having to swipe down to try to locate it manually.

Multiple Screens

Control Center has always been just a single screen, but that's changing in ‌iOS 18‌. You can set up multiple screens for your controls, which means you can have dedicated pages for things like connectivity controls, HomeKit devices, and Accessibility options.

ios 18 control center pages
There are multiple pages by default when installing ‌iOS 18‌, and you can customize them to your liking and add and delete pages. Control Center supports up to 15 separate screens.

Navigating through pages is done by swiping up and down through Control Center, tapping the small icons on the right side of the display, or holding a finger over the icons and scrubbing through them. As you add controls to different pages, Control Center automatically assigns an icon based on what's on the page. You can't customize the icons at this time.

Here's how to add pages:

  1. Swipe down from the right hand side of the display to get into Control Center.
  2. Tap on the circle icon at the bottom of the icon list, which denotes a blank page.
  3. Tap on Add a Control to select the controls that you want to include on the page.
  4. When finished, tap anywhere at the top or bottom of the display to exit editing mode.

If you add more controls than there are space for, or resize something to be larger than will fit, Control Center will automatically add another page and move the control to that page.

There are some limitations to what can be on a single page. Control Center won't allow you to add a single-sized icon to a page and then create another page - the create new page option won't show up while an existing page still has enough space to accommodate icons. It does offer the option when a page is about half full, which provides enough wiggle room to have spacing between icons.

To remove a page, you just need to delete all of the controls on it following the steps up above.

Power Button

At the top right of the Control Center, Apple added a Power Button to make it easier to turn your ‌iPhone‌ off. To prevent accidental activation, using the Power Button requires a press and hold.

ios 18 power button control center
Pressing and holding brings up the shut down interface where you need to swipe to turn your device off, and it locks your ‌iPhone‌ so Face ID or Touch ID will be needed to unlock it again (similar to multiple presses on the side button).

Third-Party Apps

In ‌iOS 18‌, Control Center is no longer limited to built-in apps and features. Third-party app developers can create controls for their apps, and those can be added to Control Center through the Control Center gallery.

Lock Screen

‌iOS 18‌ brings Control Center to the Lock Screen, allowing you to swap out the default Flashlight and Camera icons for new quick access buttons. There's also an option to remove Lock Screen controls entirely.

ios 18 lock screen controls

  1. At the Lock Screen, unlock and long press to get into the Lock Screen editing interface.
  2. Tap on Customize to customize an existing Lock Screen or tap on the "+" button to create a new Lock Screen.
  3. Tap on Lock Screen.
  4. Tap on the "-" buttons on the Flashlight and Camera icons to remove them. Stop here if you don't want to add new controls.
  5. To swap in something else, tap on the "+" button to open up the Control Center gallery.
  6. Choose a control from the list or use the search interface.
  7. When you're finished, tap on Done and then tap on the Lock Screen to exit out of editing mode.

Many of the Control Center options can be put on the Lock Screen, including those from third-party apps. You can activate everything from ‌Dark Mode‌ to Airplane Mode, or open up apps like Notes or Home. There is an option to set any Shortcut to the Lock Screen, or add a control to open any app you have on your device.

With this option in particular, you have a lot of customization options. You can, for example, set a third-party camera app to open instead of the main Camera app, giving you quick access to a non-default camera.

There are some Control Center controls that are not available, such as volume and brightness adjustment, Low Power mode, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Focus, and Screen Recording.

For some actions, such as opening an app or activating a Shortcut, ‌Face ID‌ or ‌Touch ID‌ authentication is required for privacy purposes.

Action Button

Control Center controls can also be assigned to the Action Button on devices that support it, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

ios 18 action button controls

  1. Open up the Settings app.
  2. Tap on Action Button.
  3. Swipe until you get to the Controls option.
  4. Tap on Choose a Control.
  5. Scroll down to select a control or use the search interface to find what you're looking for.
  6. Swipe up to exit the Settings app.

After setup, when you press the Action Button, you'll activate the control that you've set.

There are a limited number of options for the Controls Action Button.

  • Calculator
  • Stopwatch
  • Alarm
  • Home
  • Timer
  • ‌Dark Mode‌
  • Airplane Mode
  • Cellular Data
  • Personal Hotspot
  • Open Music
  • Quick Note
  • Remote
  • Scan Code
  • Wallet
  • Tap to Cash
  • Ping My Watch

Some other features that you would normally find in Control Center, such as the Camera, can be added through other Action Button options.

New Control Center Options

ios 18 control center new controls
With these changes, there are Control Center options that were not previously available.

  • Open Music
  • Activate a Shortcut
  • Open any app
  • Third-party app controls
  • Translate
  • Print Center
  • Tap to Cash

There are also a number of new hearing, motor, and vision accessibility options that can be added. Apple had broader categories for these before, but now there are specifics for things like Voice Control, Assistive Touch, Background Sounds, Live Listen, Headphone Levels, Live Speech, Reduce Motion, Invert, and more.

Settings

There were a number of Control Center settings in the Settings app in ‌iOS 17‌, but Apple has eliminated almost all of them because these capabilities are now in the controls gallery. The only option you'll find in the Settings app is Access Within Apps, a toggle for determining whether swiping down on the display brings up Control Center when you're using an app.

ios 18 control center settings

Read More

For more on all of the new features that are coming in ‌iOS 18‌, we have a dedicated iOS 18 roundup.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article162 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 3

Monday July 8, 2024 12:54 pm PDT by
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18‌ over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
Read Full Article99 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article192 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article146 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Have Face ID-Related Design Changes

Tuesday July 9, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
iPhone 16 models coming later this year could have some Face ID-related "design changes," supply chain publication DigiTimes said this week. The original source of this information is British newspaper The Telegraph, which six weeks ago reported that Face ID component supplier Coherent was considering selling or repurposing a manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, a small town in...
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mr. Awesome Avatar
Mr. Awesome
4 hours ago at 04:00 pm

Control Center has always been just a single screen
Not in iOS 10. It was three separate panels for controls, media, and home.

https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/ios-10-control-center/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ifxf Avatar
ifxf
3 hours ago at 04:39 pm
So now, just like with the lockscreen, I can accidentally enter edit mode.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnysods Avatar
jonnysods
3 hours ago at 04:04 pm
Having a page to quickly access all the HomeKit stuff would be great.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GeneticBloom Avatar
GeneticBloom
3 hours ago at 04:33 pm

is it possible for you change the colors of the icons to fit the iOS 18 color theming for apps?
No, they're always gray. They change some in dark mode, but that's it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fede777 Avatar
fede777
3 hours ago at 04:33 pm
Wish the software power button would also offer a Restart option, like the Shortcut Action does.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Neil Harrison Avatar
Neil Harrison
2 hours ago at 05:31 pm
Bit annoying low power mode is a not an option for the lock screen
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments