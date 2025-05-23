iOS 18 Leak Reveals Apple Tested MacBook Pros With M3 Ultra Chip

by

Apple's highest-end M3 Ultra chip is currently limited to the Mac Studio, but a new leak has revealed that Apple tested the chip in the MacBook Pro as well.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero
In a post today on the Chinese social media platform BiliBili, a user who we are not familiar with said that they found code references to unreleased 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Ultra chip, in an internal build of iOS 18 running on an iPhone 16 engineering prototype. Specifically, they said that they found J514d and J516d codenames in a file located in the /AppleInternal/Diags/Tests/ folder.

J514 and J516 are the codenames for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, which were introduced by Apple in October 2023. However, these particular codenames have a "d" suffix, which likely refers to an Ultra chip. For example, the Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra is codenamed J575d.

Apple has never released a MacBook Pro with an Ultra chip, so this is a noteworthy discovery.

Currently, the M3 Ultra is the fastest Mac chip that Apple has ever released. It features up to a 32-core CPU, up to an 80-core GPU, and support for up to 512GB of unified memory, so those could have been MacBook Pro specs in an alternate universe.

Instead, Apple updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip options in October last year. Apple most likely decided not to make the M3 Ultra chip available in the MacBook Pro, potentially due to greater thermal and battery life impacts for laptops compared to desktop computers.

With the M4 Max, the MacBook Pro can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory.

All in all, it appears that Apple at least considered MacBook Pro models with the M3 Ultra chip, but it is unlikely that they will ever be released.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Neutral)
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Read Full Article134 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Read Full Article62 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 20, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a more detailed schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 9 through June 13. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16,...
Read Full Article43 comments
macOS 16 visionOS Inspired Feature 1

macOS 16: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday May 20, 2025 7:31 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented event, is less than three weeks away. We haven't heard a great deal about macOS 16 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 9 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next major update to Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 16 Name? Every year ...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

OpenAI Buys Jony Ive's AI Startup to 'Completely Reimagine What It Means to Use a Computer'

Wednesday May 21, 2025 10:27 am PDT by
OpenAI is acquiring io, the hardware-based AI startup co-created by Jony Ive, OpenAI announced today. Ive has been working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on io for two years, and the duo expects to develop a family of AI devices. In a video shared by OpenAI, Altman and Ive outlined their partnership and what they expect to create as a result of the merger. "I have a growing sense that everything ...
Read Full Article434 comments

Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
26 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Oh wow a MacBook Pro with M3 Ultra chips would have been fire! Literally…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
26 minutes ago at 10:35 am

The New PowerBook G5!
People might finally stop complaining about Apple's 'obsession with thinness'.

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
33 minutes ago at 10:27 am
The New PowerBook G5!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jole Avatar
jole
31 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Apple should do this, even if they would be immensely expensive and suffer for limited battery. This would still be amazing halo product that would destroy any comparisons to competition.

Add a ultra-only limited subtle color in there and this will become a magical status symbol in any cafe :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmustaf Avatar
bmustaf
27 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Take my money.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
27 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Tested...impossible to be a thing in the current 16" chassis but also in the 14"?? i think this is fake or was just tested to see how toasted the 14" goes
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments