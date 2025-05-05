Apple Intelligence to Evolve in Two Ways Across iOS 18.6 and iOS 19
While the more personalized version of Siri is infamously delayed, Apple Intelligence will continue to evolve in other ways in the meantime.
In a later-than-usual Monday edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined two additional Apple Intelligence enhancements that are likely planned for the upcoming iOS 18.6 and iOS 19 software updates.
First, he expects iOS 18.6 to enable Apple Intelligence in China, with Alibaba and Baidu set to power some of the features in that country.
Second, he said that iOS 19 will include new Apple Intelligence capabilities, although he did not provide any specific details. In court, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently suggested that iOS 19 may include Google Gemini integration.
iPhone models with Apple Intelligence have already offered ChatGPT integration since iOS 18.2. With user permission, Siri can show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT is also an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images. Google Gemini would likely have similar integration across Siri and Writing Tools, becoming a second option alongside ChatGPT.
Google Gemini is already available as an iPhone app.
Apple Intelligence is available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models, plus select iPads and Macs.
iOS 18.6 beta testing should begin later this month. After that, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19 during its annual developers conference WWDC, which kicks off Monday, June 9. The first iOS 19 beta should be seeded to developers shortly after the keynote, and the software update should be released to the general public in September.
Popular Stories
We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes.
Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate...
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years.
The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen....
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model will have "worse" battery life compared to previous iPhone models, according to a paywalled The Information report.
In internal testing, Apple determined that the percentage of users who will be able to use the iPhone 17 Air for a full day without needing to recharge the device throughout the day will be between 60% and 70%, according to the report. For...
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Apple's two-generations-away iPhone 18 Pro models will likely feature under-screen Face ID, according to The Information.
The paywalled report today cited a source who said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have only a small hole in top-left corner of the screen, to accommodate the front-facing camera, with all Face ID hardware moved under the screen.
With under-screen Face ID, ...
Starting in 2026, Apple plans to change the release cycle for its flagship iPhone lineup, according to The Information. Apple will release the more expensive iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall, delaying the release of the standard iPhone 18 until the spring.
The shift may be because Apple plans to debut a foldable iPhone in 2026, which will join the existing iPhone lineup. The fall release...
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we look at what to expect from the 2025 Apple Watch lineup when new models launch in the fall.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos
The Apple Watch Series 11 is anticipated to offer hypertension detection as the device's next major health monitoring advancement, potentially with AI-powered health-coaching features. It is ...