iOS 18.5 Includes a Useful Change to Screen Time

Apple today shared release notes for iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, ahead of the updates being released to the general public next week. The updates are minor overall, but they do include a useful change for the Screen Time feature on iPhones and iPads.



Specifically, Apple says that parents will now receive a notification when their Screen Time passcode is successfully entered on their child's device.

This change will allow parents to be alerted immediately if their child has correctly guessed or figured out the Screen Time passcode, which can allow the child to turn off or adjust the restrictions that were set by their parents.

Parents will also receive these notifications on a Mac running macOS 15.5, which should be released to the general public next week.

Screen Time launched in 2018 as part of iOS 12, providing parents with settings to remotely manage a child's device. For example, parents can restrict device usage to certain times, set time limits for apps, and block inappropriate content.