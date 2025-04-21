iOS 18.5 Includes Only a Few Changes So Far

Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 18.5 to developers today, and so far the software update includes only a few minor changes.



The changes are in the Mail and Settings apps.

In the Mail app, you can now easily turn off contact photos directly within the app, by tapping on the circle with three dots in the top-right corner.



In the Settings app, AppleCare+ coverage information is more prominent.



iOS 18.5 will likely be released to the general public in May.