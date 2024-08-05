With iOS 18, Apple overhauled the Home Screen, introducing design changes that allow for more customization and personalization. One of the changes is the freedom to arrange icons and widgets with space between them, opening up a variety of new layout options.

ios 18 home screen icons
In iOS 17, new apps added to the ‌Home Screen‌ automatically occupy the next available spot, and there is no way to space out icons on the same page. But with ‌iOS 18‌, you have more flexibility in arranging your ‌Home Screen‌.

You can now choose the exact location for new apps, allowing for app icon-sized gaps between apps, entire empty rows, or entire empty columns. However, due to the invisible grid system, icons and widgets cannot be placed with uneven spacing, so this should be considered when arranging your ‌Home Screen‌.

This design enables a variety of layouts: For example, you can place a single app in the center of a page, create a row of apps at the top and bottom, form a column of apps, and more. Apple's goal here is to let you organize apps and widgets around wallpapers and create more functional and visually appealing layouts.

Here's how to place your icons where you want in ‌iOS 18‌.

  1. Long press an empty space on the ‌Home Screen‌ to enter jiggle mode.
  2. Move your app icons into the desired positions within the invisible grid.
  3. Tap Done.

arrange home screen icons 1
In ‌iOS 18‌, you can also make your icons bigger by removing the app names from them. Click the link to learn how it's done. ‌iOS 18‌ is currently in public beta and will see a general release in the fall.

Popular Stories

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 5

Monday August 5, 2024 2:18 pm PDT by
With the fifth beta of iOS 18 that came out today, Apple added some notable new features, even though it's getting later in the beta testing process. There are design updates to the Photos app and a whole new Safari option, along with several smaller changes. Photos App Changes Apple responded to tester feedback about the Photos app, and there have been some changes to streamline the...
Read Full Article38 comments
maxresdefault

Gurman: M4 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac Coming This Year

Monday August 5, 2024 2:29 am PDT by
Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is preparing to upgrade every Mac to the new Apple silicon processor generation. Following the launch of the M4 iPad Pro in May, ...
Read Full Article226 comments
california drivers license

iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

Monday August 5, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers. "Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person...
Read Full Article72 comments
icloud photos

Apple Tweaks iOS 18 Photos App in Fifth Beta

Monday August 5, 2024 10:20 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The Photos app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates....
Read Full Article62 comments
Generic iOS 18 Public Beta Feature Real Mock

Apple Releases Third iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Betas

Tuesday August 6, 2024 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today provided the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to public beta testers, bringing the new software to the general public. The third public beta comes a week after Apple released the second public beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates by opening up the Settings app, going to General, tapping into ...
Read Full Article32 comments