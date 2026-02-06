The MacRumors Show: All the New Macs Coming This Year

We discuss all of the new Macs Apple is expected to release this year, starting with the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.

Following the release of the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ last year, Apple is expected to launch refreshed high-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. They are rumored to arrive alongside macOS Tahoe 26.3 in the next few weeks. Stock of the current M4 Pro and M4 Max models is dwindling , suggesting that the announcement is now impending.

After that release, we are expecting M5-series chips to come to the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Studio at the very least. Whether the iMac and the Mac Pro will get an M5 chip remains an open question.

Apple is also rumored to launch an all-new low-cost MacBook this year, featuring the A18 Pro chip for comparable performance to the M1 chip. It is expected to feature a 13-inch LCD display, USB-C connectivity only, and a price point somewhere between $699 and $899. iPad-like Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow color options are also rumored.

Toward the end of the year, Apple is expected to launch significantly upgraded ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. The new machines are rumored to feature M6-series chips, a cellular connectivity option, OLED touchscreen displays, a hole-punch in the screen for the front-facing camera, and a thinner, lighter design.

