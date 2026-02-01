New MacBook Pros Reportedly Launching Alongside macOS 26.3

Apple is planning to launch new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips alongside macOS 26.3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



"A new MacBook Pro is planned for the macOS 26.3 release cycle," wrote Gurman, in the intro to his Power On newsletter today. We are still waiting for the full newsletter, so this post will be updated when more details are available.

macOS 26.3 remains in beta testing, but the update is coming soon, with a release to the general public expected in February. That means the MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips should launch this month, if Gurman is accurate.

In October, AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic was first to report that the MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips were "expected to ship with macOS 26.3," so this rumor has now been shared by multiple sources.

More details to follow…