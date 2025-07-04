The MacRumors Show: Apple's Plan to Launch Low-Cost MacBook With iPhone Chip

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's apparent plan to launch a low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is set to launch an all-new "affordable" MacBook powered by an iPhone chip. The machine is expected to feature a 13-inch display, the A18 Pro chip, and color options that include silver, blue, pink, and yellow. MacRumors first spotted evidence of such a device in backend code related to Apple Intelligence last summer, and subsequently confirmed its use of the A18 Pro chip. The machine features the identifier "Mac17,1."

This would be the first Mac powered by an ‌iPhone‌ chip. To date, all Apple silicon Macs have contained M-series chips, which offer higher core counts, support for larger amounts of memory, and better external display support. The A18 Pro chip debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro last year.

With the A18 Pro chip, the device is highly unlikely to feature Thunderbolt ports, more than 8GB of unified memory, and support for more than one external display. In line with how Apple tends to handle its other low-cost devices, the new MacBook could re-use the design and chassis of an older machine like the M1 MacBook Air to keep costs down and differentiate it from the MacBook Air. Apple could also revive the simple "MacBook" moniker, separating it from the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and mirroring the iPad lineup, which simply has the iPad as the entry-level model.

According to Kuo, the new MacBook is expected to enter mass production late in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early in the first quarter of 2026, which situates launch in the first half of next year.

We also discuss Apple's broader low-cost device strategy, how it seems to be positioning its device lineups going forward, and more. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to The MacRumors Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear is talk through through the changes introduced in the second developer beta of iOS 26.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

The MacRumors Show is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Lower Logo Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon With These 14 New Features

Monday June 30, 2025 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September this year. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Ultra Night Mode Screen

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Launching Later This Year With Two Key Upgrades

Wednesday July 2, 2025 1:13 pm PDT by
The long wait for an Apple Watch Ultra 3 appears to be nearly over, and it is rumored to feature both satellite connectivity and 5G support. Apple Watch Ultra's existing Night Mode In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is on track to launch this year with "significant" new features, including satellite connectivity, which would let you...
Read Full Article94 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Lower Logo Magsafe

iPhone 17 Pro's New MagSafe Design Revealed in Leaked Photo

Wednesday July 2, 2025 8:37 am PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to have a slightly different MagSafe magnet layout compared to existing iPhone models, and a leaked photo has offered a closer look at the supposed new design. The leaker Majin Bu today shared a photo of alleged MagSafe magnet arrays for third-party iPhone 17 Pro cases. On existing iPhone models with MagSafe, the magnets form a...
Read Full Article77 comments
iPhone 17 Pro in Hand Feature Lowgo

iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Capacity Leaked

Thursday July 3, 2025 5:40 am PDT by
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the biggest ever battery in an iPhone, according to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital." In a new post, the leaker listed the battery capacities of the iPhone 11 Pro Max through to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and added that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a battery capacity of 5,000mAh: iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969mAh iPhone 12 Pro Max: 3,687mAh...
Read Full Article108 comments
Wi Fi WiFi General Feature

iOS 26 Adds a Useful New Wi-Fi Feature to Your iPhone

Wednesday July 2, 2025 6:36 am PDT by
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 add a smaller yet useful Wi-Fi feature to iPhones and iPads. As spotted by Creative Strategies analyst Max Weinbach, sign-in details for captive Wi-Fi networks are now synced across iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. For example, while Weinbach was staying at a Hilton hotel, his iPhone prompted him to fill in Wi-Fi details from his iPad that was already...
Read Full Article25 comments
iOS 18

Apple Releases Second iOS 18.6 Public Beta

Tuesday July 1, 2025 10:19 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 updates to public beta testers, with the betas coming just a day after Apple provided the betas to developers. Apple has also released a second beta of macOS Sequoia 15.6. Testers who have signed up for beta updates through Apple's beta site can download iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 from the Settings app on a compatible...
Read Full Article12 comments
airpods pro 2

AirPods Pro 3 to Help Maintain Apple's Place in Earbud Market Amid Increasing Low-Cost Competition

Thursday July 3, 2025 7:25 am PDT by
Apple's position as the dominant force in the global true wireless stereo (TWS) earbud market is expected to continue through 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The forecast outlines a 3% year-over-year increase in global TWS unit shipments for 2025, signaling a transition from rapid growth to a more mature phase for the category. While Apple is set to remain the leading brand by...
Read Full Article30 comments
apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple m5

Apple's Upcoming Macs Listed in New Report

Thursday July 3, 2025 9:09 am PDT by
AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic today shared a list of alleged identifiers for future Mac models, which should roll out over the next year or so. The report does not reveal anything too surprising, but it does serve as further evidence that Apple is seemingly working on new models of every Mac, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Apple is...
Read Full Article77 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I just hope we don't look back on this as the beginning of the end of the Mac.

The "real" Mac & macOS I mean ...

i.e. a fully fledged, open, flexible and powerful desktop OS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ricketysquire Avatar
ricketysquire
36 minutes ago at 07:25 am
It would be cool if they brought back the 12 inch MacBooks with this chip. Just with a better keyboard and more ports. The perfect budget MacBook for everyone, small, light, portable and affordable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wando64 Avatar
Wando64
31 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Any other Mac is completely overpowered for the casual emailer and "check social media" user.
That is not a criticism, but just an observation that a lot of users would not notice any difference if they have a slightly less powerful processor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Devvy Avatar
Devvy
16 minutes ago at 07:44 am
I'm sure it will run iPadOS. That explains the sudden explosion of multitasking features in iPadOS 26, it explains why the A18 pro chip is sufficient. The question is, will it have touch?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tipoo Avatar
tipoo
10 minutes ago at 07:51 am

Are these going to run Apple Intelligence* I wonder?



* being very liberal with the use of the word "intelligence"
I'd imagine. A18 supports it. Which would be excellent if even just because they would have to bump even the Walmart special to 16GB for it.

Can't believe my 2014 15" had 16GB 11 years ago and we're still waffling over this lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments