Samsung Launches Super Thin Galaxy Z Fold7

As Apple gears up to debut its first-generation foldable iPhone next year, Samsung is on its seventh generation. Samsung today introduced its latest foldable smartphones, debuting the ultra thin Galaxy Z Fold7, the Galaxy Z Flip7, and a new, lower cost Z Flip7 FE.

Positioned as Samsung's premium flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is thinner and larger than the foldable smartphones that came before it. When closed, the Fold7's AMOLED display is 6.5 inches, but when open, it's now 8 inches. It's noticeably thinner than the Fold6, measuring in at 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. That's not too far off from rumors about Apple's foldable ‌iPhone‌, which could be 4.5mm when it's open and 9mm when closed.

Because of its slim size, the Z Fold7 weighs 215 grams, which makes it lighter than Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max. To get the display so thin, Samsung removed S-Pen integration, so this year's Z Fold7 does not work with Samsung's stylus.

Samsung is using a new "Armor FlexHinge" that it says is thinner and lighter. It's also meant to cut down on the visibility of the crease, but there's still a definitive crease when using the Z Fold7. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which as the name suggests has ceramic infused in it, much like Apple's Ceramic Shield.

There's a 10-megapixel selfie camera that's on the cover, a 10-megapixel ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view, a 200-megapixel wide-angle front camera, and a rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold7 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. Samsung says it has 38 percent faster CPU performance and 26 percent faster GPU performance.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 is a smaller foldable that has a clamshell design. It too is slimmer, and it has a larger 4.1-inch front FlexWindow with an edge-to-edge display. When open, the Z Flip7 has a 6.9-inch display. The FlexWindow isn't a full app interface, but it supports Google Gemini and several other quick access features.

The Z Flip7 weighs 188 grams and is 13.7mm thick when it's folded, which makes it the thinnest version of the Z Flip to date. It uses the same thinner Armor FlexHinge as the Z Fold7. There's a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens at the rear, along with 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung is also releasing a lower-cost version of the Galaxy Z Flip7, the Flip7 FE. It's not as thin as the Flip7, and is essentially equivalent to the Flip6. It features a 3.4-inch FlexWindow and a 6.7-inch main display when open.

Finally, Samsung is updating its smartwatch lineup with the Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic, plus an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Galaxy Watch8 boasts a thinner and more comfortable design, a brighter display, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy. The Watch8 also delivers new health features through the Samsung Health app, including Bedtime Guidance to suggest the optimal time to go to sleep based on your circadian rhythm, Vascular Load to monitor stress levels on your vascular system during sleep, Antioxidant Index to keep track of your carotenoid levels, and more.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold7, the Galaxy Z Flip7, and Flip7 FE are available starting today. The Z Fold7 is priced starting at $1,999, while the Z Flip7 is priced starting at $1,099. The Cheaper Fold7 FE is priced starting at $899.