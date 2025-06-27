The MacRumors Show: Talking iOS 26 Beta 2 Features and Changes

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through the changes introduced in the second developer beta of iOS 26.

In ‌iOS 26‌ beta 2, Apple refined several interface elements to slightly improve visual clarity and usability. The Control Center's Liquid Glass buttons now appear more clearly, thanks to increased background blur that makes them easier to distinguish. Similarly, the Reduce Transparency setting in Accessibility has been enhanced, further cutting down the see-through effect across the UI.

Safari saw a couple of adjustments as well. The new tab button in the tab management view has been moved from the top left to the bottom left corner, bringing it back to its position in iOS 18. Additionally, when using the Compact tab bar layout, back and forward navigation buttons are now present.

Apple Music now includes a Live Radio widget, giving users quicker access to real-time radio streams from their Home Screen. There's also a new ringtone option—"Alt 1" under the Reflection category—available in Sounds and Haptics settings.

Low Power Mode's description has been rewritten for greater clarity, now explicitly noting that it reduces background activities, processing speed, display refresh rate, brightness, and limits features like 5G and iCloud syncing.

Lastly, the default wallpaper introduced with ‌iOS 26‌ has been updated to animate in response to the system's spatial photos feature, adding a more dynamic feel to the home screen.

We also discuss Apple's apparent consideration of a bid to buy AI search startup Perplexity, as well as the new purple and green color options rumored for the iPhone 17.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our we take a rumor report card-style look back at some of the biggest rumors surrounding WWDC 2025, what was predicted correctly, and what missed the mark.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.