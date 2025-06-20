iPhone 17 Base Model Rumored to Come in New Purple and Green Colors

Apple is testing new Purple and Green color options for the iPhone 17 base model, according to new information shared by a leaker known as Majin Bu.



In a blog post today, Majin Bu said that only one of the two new colors might make the final cut, with Purple apparently being the more likely choice.

The base model iPhone 16 is available in five colors: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

Majin Bu has a mixed track record with Apple rumors. Most recently, they accurately leaked that iPadOS 26 would add a Mac-like menu bar to the iPad, but they incorrectly claimed that iOS 26 would add Stage Manager to iPhone models with a USB-C port.



iPhone 17: Other Rumors

In a research note with equity research firm GF Securities last month, Apple analyst Jeff Pu said that the iPhone 17 base model will be equipped with the A18 chip that is used in the iPhone 16 base model. The chip will continue to be manufactured with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E, he said.

Pu also expects the entry-level iPhone 17 to have 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16.

Overall, the base iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a minor upgrade over the equivalent iPhone 16, with both devices expected to have the same overall design. Key new features that are rumored for the iPhone 17 include a 120Hz display and a 24-megapixel front camera, compared to 60Hz and a 12-megapixel front camera on the iPhone 16.

The base iPhone 17 will also feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.1-inch iPhone 16, according to display industry expert Ross Young.

Apple is expected to unveil the entire iPhone 17 series in September.