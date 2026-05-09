AirPods Max 2 Available for $509 in All Colors on Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Max 2 just launched last month, and you can get all five color options for $509.00 this weekend on Amazon, down from $549.00.

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This is a match of the all-time low price on the brand new AirPods Max 2 headphones. Free delivery has the AirPods Max 2 arriving around May 11, while Prime members may be able to find quicker options in select locations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.